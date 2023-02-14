Metro & Crime

Defilement: Cleric gets double life imprisonment

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

A 51-year-old cleric, Nduka Anyanwu, Tuesday got double life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating two biological sisters in a church complex.

The jail terms were slammed on the convicted cleric by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye, who specifically jailed the pastor for impregnating a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old, both of whom have been delivered of babies.

The judge held that the evidence of the prosecution witnesses was believable and consistent, just as she described the clergyman as morally bankrupt.

Justice Soladoye, who insisted that the police ought to have charged the parents of the victims/survivors alongside the convict, also described the parents as irresponsible, saying that they encouraged the survivors to get defiled by the defendant.

According to the judge: “On several occasions, one of the survivors went back to the parents to complain about the conduct of the defendant. She was beaten and sent back to the defendant’s home.

“The prosecution has proved the ingredients of the offence against the morally bankrupt defendant.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Welder, 49, remanded for defiling 6- year-old school girls in Lagos

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Special offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos Wednesday remanded a 49-year-old welder, Alabi Raji, for allegedly defiling and sexually assaulting two primary school girls in Lagos. Raji, who is also an independent contractor, was arraigned by the Lagos State government on a four-count charge bordering on sexual assault by […]
Metro & Crime

Abuja Council imbroglio: Angry demonstrators breach security, hold workers hostage

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Angry indigenous demonstrators, mostly youths, on Friday breached security, gained access and held hostage for several hours, workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), over the Minister’s delay in obeying a court order to swear in the Chairmen and Councillors-elect in the six Area Councils. New Telegraph learnt that tension started building up since […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands killer Cop over death of 18-year-old admission seeker

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Yaba Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo Friday remanded a dismissed police officer, Sergeant Samuel Philips, in prison custody for allegedly killing 18-year old Monsurat Ojuade, in Surulere, Lagos. Miss Ojuade, who was awaiting admission into a university, was shot dead in the Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, on September 11 by the dismissed sergeant. Magistrate Adedayo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica