Defilement: Cleric gets double life imprisonment

A 51-year-old cleric, Nduka Anyanwu, Tuesday got double life imprisonment for defiling and impregnating two biological sisters in a church complex.

The jail terms were slammed on the convicted cleric by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye, who specifically jailed the pastor for impregnating a 13-year-old and a 17-year-old, both of whom have been delivered of babies.

The judge held that the evidence of the prosecution witnesses was believable and consistent, just as she described the clergyman as morally bankrupt.

Justice Soladoye, who insisted that the police ought to have charged the parents of the victims/survivors alongside the convict, also described the parents as irresponsible, saying that they encouraged the survivors to get defiled by the defendant.

According to the judge: “On several occasions, one of the survivors went back to the parents to complain about the conduct of the defendant. She was beaten and sent back to the defendant’s home.

“The prosecution has proved the ingredients of the offence against the morally bankrupt defendant.”

