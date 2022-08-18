Defilement of Minor: Man to spend 37 years in prison

For defiling a minor, a man, Moses Joseph, was on Thursday sentenced to 37 years imprisonment by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The judge arrived at the decision while handing down her judgment on the charge slammed against the convict by the Lagos State Government.

Justice Taiwo, who held that the state proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant, declared that from the substantial evidence presented before the court, the convict is guilty of the crime.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government had arraigned Joseph on two counts bordering on the act of indecent treatment of a 13-year-old girl.

The prosecution had specifically alleged that on September 17, 2021, at about 11p.m., at his residence, No 25, Kadiri Street, Alausa, Ikeja, Joseph had indecently treated the minor, by putting his finger in her vagina and making her suck his penis.

The offence, according to the prosecution, is contrary to Sections 135, and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

But the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was arraigned. This prompted the prosecution to commence trial.

