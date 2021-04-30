Defilement: We await DPP’s advice on Baba Ijesha, says Odumosu

Police in Lagos said yesterday they were yet to release the Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the suspect was in custody as the police await the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)’s advice on the matter. He said: “We have to make some clarifications about the aspect of defilement and indecent assault.

It was true the victim was defiled seven years ago, but in the present case at hand she was sexually assaulted. “The Baba Ijesha case is in two parts. One, he was alleged seven years ago of defiling the girl, but she is now 14 years. At the time, no complaint was made. But now a video was seen where he sexually as-saulted the girl.

“When a man touches a woman where he is not supposed to, it is indecent assault. The suspect admitted that he assaulted the girl. The touch was without her consent; that is an offence in the law. But the case of defilement added to it is still under investigation.” According to the commissioner, sexual assault is a bailable offence, it is not like rape.

The parents of the victim,Baba Ijesha and the other person accused of abusing the girl were all with me on Wednesday when we interviewed them for about three hours and listened to every one of them in my office. “We have compiled the case and sent it to the DPP and the Ministry of Justice for their legal advice. Once that is out, action would be taken immediately. But for now, what is going on in the media about his release, I want to tell you categorically that he is still in our custody.

The case is bailable but we would not consider him for bail. “He also admitted to have assaulted the girl, but pleaded for forgiveness from the parents. But we are not going to grant him bail until we receive the advice from DPP and the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney-General’s office.”

