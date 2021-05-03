Metro & Crime

Defilement: We didn’t authorise release of CCTV video –Princess, NGO

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Nollywood comedian, Mrs. Damilola Adekoya aka Princess and a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, have dissociated themselves from the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in circulation showing where the popular comedian, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha, was assaulting Adekoya’s 14-year-old  daughter.

 

The Director of the NGO, Doctor Yolanda George-David, said in a statement yesterday that the foundation was in no way involved in the release of the CCTV video to the public.

 

She said: “We have never been in possession of any video or evidentiary material related to case number ALBF202136 (case of defilement, indecent exposure and sexual assault of a minor). We understand that  Princess Damilola Adekoya is a passionate mother fighting for the rights of her daughter in ways she deems fit but not on instruction or with advice from the Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation…. “We would continue to fight for justice for every survivor we represent including this survivor.

 

In furtherance to our ethics and duty to protect the survivor and critical evidence vital to the case, we pleaded and advised the mother of  the survivor not to release the CCTV footage.

 

I also advised ‘severally’ that certain facts of the case be protected so that we do not jeopardise our case by releasing evidence for persecution or putting the identity of the survivor at risk.

 

“Our recommendations to the survivor’s mother were disregarded as it is within her right to and we had no idea that she had released evidentiary material to the press.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pakistan detains a suspect in rape of mother on highway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pakistani police on Sunday said they have arrested one of two suspects in the rape of a woman who was dragged from her car and attacked in front of her children after her car broke down on a desolate highway in central Punjab province. The police said the woman had locked her car doors […]
Metro & Crime

Nasarawa shuts Poly over students’ protest

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State government has shut down the stateowned Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic for one week following violent protests by students of the institution. The students were protesting alleged closure of the school registration portal and imposition of N5,000 late registration fee by management, headed by the Rector, Mrs. Justina Kotso. The students chased away lecturers […]
Metro & Crime

Dad defiles 13-year-old daughter in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, for allegedly defiling his 13-yearold daughter (name withheld). The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said Oluwaseyi’s arrest followed a complaint from the victim. The victim, an apprentice in a tailoring shop, reported […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica