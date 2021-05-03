Defilement: We didn’t authorise release of CCTV video –Princess, NGO

Nollywood comedian, Mrs. Damilola Adekoya aka Princess and a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation, have dissociated themselves from the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage in circulation showing where the popular comedian, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha, was assaulting Adekoya’s 14-year-old daughter.

The Director of the NGO, Doctor Yolanda George-David, said in a statement yesterday that the foundation was in no way involved in the release of the CCTV video to the public.

She said: “We have never been in possession of any video or evidentiary material related to case number ALBF202136 (case of defilement, indecent exposure and sexual assault of a minor). We understand that Princess Damilola Adekoya is a passionate mother fighting for the rights of her daughter in ways she deems fit but not on instruction or with advice from the Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation…. “We would continue to fight for justice for every survivor we represent including this survivor.

In furtherance to our ethics and duty to protect the survivor and critical evidence vital to the case, we pleaded and advised the mother of the survivor not to release the CCTV footage.

I also advised ‘severally’ that certain facts of the case be protected so that we do not jeopardise our case by releasing evidence for persecution or putting the identity of the survivor at risk.

“Our recommendations to the survivor’s mother were disregarded as it is within her right to and we had no idea that she had released evidentiary material to the press.”

