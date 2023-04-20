Definitive List: Onyeali-Ikpe, Olusanya make top 10 women CEOs

The third annual Africa. com Definitive List of Women Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) was released on April 19, with Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, and Miriam Chidiebele Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, among the top 10, according to a statement. Both banks are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). The statement said that the list, which is sponsored by Standard Bank Group, was unique because it is based on data-driven research, adding that it represents one of the first analyses of the performance of publicly listed companies in Africa conducted through a gender lens. According to the statement, this year’s list of 93 women represents 17 countries who have qualified based on either large-scale revenue or large-scale market capitalisation. “Africa.com analysed 2,020 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges. Of the 2,020 companies, Africa. com screened for those companies with revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies.”
