DEFORMITIES: Facial clefts can be repaired, managed, by medics

‘I was asked to enroll her in a deaf and dumb school’

Cleft lip and cleft palate are inborn defects. They occur when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy. Many, due to ignorance, sometimes associate them with witchcraft, ancestral spirits or curse(s). Besides the psychological effects, they disrupt the ability to eat, breathe, speak, and in some cases, hear properly. RegIna Otokpa, in this story, highlights the possible causes, available support for treatment and the needed structures to ensure no child lives with cleft unattended

“Ah! Jesus! She screamed with her face turned to the other side as she carelessly held out Martha, who was less than a week old to me. Martha almost fell. Immediately I collected Martha, she ran. I felt so bad. That day I cried and called unto God,” a tearful Jennifer Edwin narrated, clutching her daughter unconsciously, as she painfully took a drive down memory lane.

Twelve years after the sad experience, Martha still battles with stigmatisation and discrimination due to a cleft lip and palate she had from birth. ”Sometimes people keep staring at her in an uncomfortable way, even her mates surround her and make fun of her.

They ask her to open her mouth, or ask her to speak but once she does, they burst into laughter,” Edwin said. The Agatha Samson case is no different. At the age of 27, she has suffered various forms of stigmatisation and discrimination resulting from her inability to communicate properly because of her condition.

“Because of this problem, I had to abort my higher education in 2012; I also can’t work because no one wants to hire me, I love to sing but I can’t join the choir,” she lamented. One experience both survivors may not forget in a hurry was the clamour from school authorities at different stages of their educational pursuit to enroll in a deaf and dumb school due to their inability to communicate effectively. Edwin said: “Immediately she got to primary four, the pressure from Martha’s school became more intense; her teachers complain they don’t understand when she speaks and asked that we take her to a deaf and dumb school where communication is by sign language. But I refused and insisted she will get better because she is not dumb, she just can’t speak. Sometimes I equally find it difficult to understand her; I have to ask her over and over again to hear what she is saying.”

Sad as these sounds, Martha and Agatha are just two out of the thousands of Nigerians living with cleft, who struggle to get through stigma and inequality. In Nigeria, a child is born with either cleft lip, cleft palate or both every three minutes, according to statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The country, WHO said, also accounts for an estimated yearly cleft birth of over 6,186, from the pool of over 32,000 cleft births in Africa and more than 200,000 globally. Due to poor awareness of cleft, unfounded myths and misinformation, the majority of persons living with cleft, especially the adults, often live in isolation to escape stigma from the public and in some instances, family members and friends. In some communities where infanticide (killing of twins, children born with physical anomalies’ and children whose mothers die at birth are considered evil and sacrificed to appease the gods) is still practiced, children born with cleft are at risk of being killed.

But medics insist that no child deserves to be treated as an outcast, as cleft lip and cleft palate are both facial birth defects commonly referred to as facial clefts that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy.

Experts in the health sector maintain that any disruption that occurs within the 6th to 12th weeks of an embryo could result in developmental anomalies including clefts. Cleft lip, they explained, is a physical split or separation of the two sides of the upper lip. It appears as a narrow opening or gap in the skin of the upper lip either on one or both sides, or in the middle of the lip, which occurs very rarely.

An oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Seidu Bello, said: “This separation, which occurs between the fourth and seventh weeks of pregnancy, often extends beyond the base of the nose and includes the bones of the upper jaw and/ or upper gum. As body tissue and special cells from each side of the head grow towards the centre of the face and join together to make the face. Cleft palate on the other hand is a split or opening in the roof of the mouth. “It can involve the hard palate, which is the bony front portion of the roof of the mouth, and/or the soft palate, which is the soft back portion of the roof of the mouth. Cleft palate occurs if the tissue that makes up the roof of the mouth formed between the sixth and ninth weeks of pregnancy does not join together completely.

For some babies, both the front and back parts of the palate are open. For other babies, only part of the palate is open. “While cleft lip and cleft palate can occur on one or both sides of the mouth because the lip and the palate develop separately, it is possible to have a cleft lip without a cleft palate, a cleft palate without a cleft lip, or both together.” Explaining further, Bello said that children living with cleft are usually faced with difficulties of feeding or speaking clearly. “A few may encounter challenges either with their teeth, hearing and their psychology, or encounter difficulty in breathing.

As a result of these challenges, people living with cleft tend to live unproductive lives due to the inability to access seamless and quality education, gainful employment or engage in certain activities that will help develop their life skills. “Also, due to the poor level of acceptability they attract, a good number of persons living with cleft, if not all, find themselves battling with the cancer of low self-esteem. Unfortunately, there are many young Nigerians out there still struggling to live a normal, full and healthy life but, the stigma and discrimination associated with cleft won’t just allow,” he said. Causes Hamid Musa, father to 10-year-old Mustapha living with a cleft lip, had a difficult time protecting his family from the sinister plans of his community.

“They said Mustapha’s birth was proof that my wife is a witch. Later on I was also accused of being a wizard when I insisted no harm must come to my wife and son,” he explained. Waiting patiently with several other persons living with cleft and other physical defects to access free treatment courtesy of a medical outreach at the General Hospital Keffi, Nasarawa State, Musa said that “In the last 10 years, I have heard different stories on why my son was born this way.” Contrary to the myths and misconceptions society seems to have formed around certain physical defects, Bello, who heads the Cleft and Facial Deformity Foundation, Abuja, clarified that cleft or facial birth defects are natural occurrences with no linkage to spiritual activities or ancestral spirits.

He notes that although the causes of cleft were still unknown, they could occur due to some predisposing genetic and environmental factors such as alcohol, smoking, late pregnancy, especially from the age of 40, infections, exposure to certain viruses or chemicals during fetal development. Also, taking certain medications during pregnancy, especially anti-seizure/anticonvulsant drugs or acne drugs containing either accutane or methotrexate commonly used for treating arthritis and cancer, he further said, could lead to cleft. However, being born with either cleft lip, cleft palate or both is not an automatic judgement to remain that way. According to him, there is a chance to live a normal and more productive life by accessing the needed medical care.

Repair and management

As medical practice continues to evolve with the help of technology, cleft lip with or without cleft palate can be diagnosed either during pregnancy by a routine ultrasound or immediately the baby is born. However, certain types of cleft palate such as sub mucous cleft palate and bifid uvula might not be diagnosed until later in life. But cleft regardless of the severity, can be repaired and managed based on the child’s age and needs, the presence of associated syndromes or other birth defects or both, beginning from infancy through early adulthood depending on the number of surgical procedures needed for a complete repair.

Naturally, cleft lip babies should undergo the first surgery at three months, followed by a secondary surgery depending on the extent of repair needed. Afterwards the child accesses speech therapy to speak properly, orthodontic treatment for rearrangement of the teeth, and orthogenetic surgery to correct the bone nonalignment of the upper and lower jaws.

Repair of a cleft palate on the other hand, often requires multiple surgeries over the course of 18 years. The first surgery to repair the palate usually occurs when the baby is between six and 12 months old to create a functional palate, reduce the chances for fluid development in the middle ears, and aids in the proper development of the teeth and facial bones. Children with a cleft palate may also need a bone graft when they are about eight years old to fill in the upper gum line to support their permanent teeth and stabilise the upper jaw. Additional surgeries may be performed to close openings between the mouth and nose, help breathing, stabilise and realign the jaw.

Final repairs of the scars left by the initial surgery will probably not be performed until adolescence, when the facial structure is more fully developed. Besides the surgery, there is usually a need for other types of treatments and services, such as special dental or orthodontic care or speech therapy.

This gives the reason why clefts are repaired and managed by a team of doctors and other specialists, who work together in the cleft ecosystem, to develop a plan of care to meet the individual needs of each patient. For instance, the plastic surgeon performs the surgeries, otolaryngologist evaluates and treats hearing problems if any, oral surgeon repositions segments of the upper jaw and repair cleft of the gum, orthodontist straightens and reposition the teeth, dentist performs routine dental care, prosthodontist address ability to eat and speak through artificial teeth and dental appliances.

Speech pathologists assess speech and feeding problems, speech therapists work to improve speech, audiologists assess and monitor hearing, nurse coordinator supervises the child’s health, while a social worker or psychologist provides support to the family and assesses existing adjustment problems.

However, due to the enormous financial and human resources required to access comprehensive quality cleft care, a good number of families in Nigeria, who are already spending out of pocket to meet all health needs, are unable to bear the cost of cleft treatment estimated between $10 to $110 per procedure, depending on the facility. “The cost usually varies, you can have it as low as N400,000 but facial construction and reconstruction can take up to N2.5 million,” the doctor said.

Nigeria and cleft care financing

One would have expected that in line with the clamour to achieve the United Nation’s target of ’Universal Access to Health,’ the Federal Government will take responsibility for children born with cleft to poor families. But with the meager budgetary allocations to the sector, the government appears unable to fund their treatment.

The Chief Consultant Pediatric Surgeon, National Hospital, Abuja, Prof. Emmanuel Ameh, is disturbed by the poor priority to critical aspects of health in Nigeria. Even though he has conducted a good number of cleft surgical operations in the country, Ameh nonetheless lamented poor investment in surgical care by the Nigerian government. It is his belief that every Nigerian should have access to affordable surgical care without getting poor. He said: “Nobody is paying attention to surgical operations in countries like ours and because of that, we are losing people.

There is no way we can have good health care without surgical care.” But it gets worse as the number of surgeries performed in the country is far below average as a result of poor surgical equipment and tools. Available data shows that only 166 per 100,000 surgeries are performed annually in Nigeria, as against the recommended volume of 5,000/100,000 per annum. A Consultant Anesthetics with the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Aderonke Obisesan, who gave possible reasons behind the poor surgical data, said sometimes surgeries are cancelled due to the poor condition of the needed surgical tools or equipment.

“We are in a limited resource setting. So, we do not have the luxury of replacing our surgical instruments all the time. We have had cases of cancellation of surgical cases because of lack of equipment and instruments,” she said. Programme manager, Smile Train West Africa, Victoria Awazie, also said that the importance of surgical intervention in reduction of maternal and infant mortality rates, are critical positions of nurses in the cleft ecosystem, to enable safe and quality surgical services.

Bridging funding, awareness gap for cleft

Due to the culture of out of pocket spending for healthcare in Nigeria, many people are unable to access the needed medical care. Ignorance and poor or total lack of awareness on cleft is the other reasons for the enormous untapped potential for cleft surgeries in Nigeria. To bridge these gaps, Smile Train, the world largest cleft focused organisation, has been supporting over 70 countries to provide 100 per cent free comprehensive cleft care by providing training, funding, and needed resources to empower local medical professionals to undertake free cleft surgeries and other forms of essential cleft care in their respective communities.

Since the organisation was founded in 1999, over 1,500,000 free cleft surgeries have been successfully conducted for people of all ages through over 1,100 partner hospitals. Also concerned with building and empowering local manpower, Smile Train has over 40,000 training opportunities and assisted to train over 2,100 medical professionals. Presently in Nigeria, no fewer than 28,830 free cleft surgeries have been conducted with support from Smile Train through 54 surgical partners spread across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Committed to its mandate, the organisation scouts city centres, rural communities and villages through available channels to locate persons living with cleft, create awareness and correct wrong information on cleft. According to Smile Train’s Vice-President and Regional Director for Africa, Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi, “cleft surgery is simple and the transformation is immediate. Patients see their smile for the first time, parents cry tears of joy, lives and communities are changed forever. Also, in many cases, transportation to and from Smile Train treatment centres may be available. The surgery and care is free if you pass through smile train partner facilities.” Bello, who conducted some of the surgeries, noted that a good number of persons living with cleft visits private hospitals one time or the other, but were either unable to continue the procedure or simply did not start due to funds. The problem, according to the doctor, is everywhere and poverty has no boundary.

“All these people are here because they don’t have the money. Because of Smile Train’s intervention, we have eliminated adult clefts because of awareness creation. We are operating children now, which are the same thing all over the world,” he said.

Expanding Cleft care through partnerships

Despite the work done so far, Obi worries that many Nigerians living with cleft are yet to benefit from the free intervention that will help them lead productive lives. To broaden the organisation’s scope and reach, Smile Train is developing a cleft e-registry, the first of its kind in Africa, to capture comprehensive data on cleft and other surgical conditions in the country. Through a referral and surveillance system for early detection and identification of cleft or congenital conditions in children, they are creating a robust platform to track cases of cleft, especially in communities, and afford families the opportunity to access adequate information on available treatment options. She said: “This will serve as a cleft database; if any child is born in any community with cleft or congenital condition, it will be easy to track so that the family will know available treatment options and have access to the treatment they require and we hope that with time it will become a data bank for cleft and other conditions in Nigeria.” But beyond the e-registry, Smile Train through active collaboration with the ministry of health, is implementing National Surgical Obstetrics Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan for Nigeria (NSOANP), a five year plan launched in 2019, to ensure quality, safe, timely avoidable surgical obstetrics’ anesthetics and nursing for every Nigerian with out leaving anyone behind, to reduce mortality amongst children. Through NSOANP, Smile Train has been conducting series of trainings for nurses, researchers and biomedical technicians to improve the quality of cleft care in the country. According to Obi, Smile Train’s support to NSOANP has been enormous. “We started by helping them to create awareness on cleft condition and supported in resuscitation care skills with Basic Life Short (BLS) and Pediatric Life Support training where we trained over 144 physicians in Nigeria with that skill.

“The third support is the research workshop to equip researchers on skills to write and publish grants that are fundable, also we are supporting nursing care saves life capacity of over 100 nurses to equip them with pre-operative and most operative care and in few weeks we are going to be supporting the NSOANP on the surgical instrument repair technician training with targets at the biomedical technicians. No matter how good a surgeon is, without good surgical instruments your surgeries will not be so good,” Obi said. Throwing more light on why cleft research is necessary, she said it was basically tailored towards discovering the real cause (s) of cleft lip and palate, and to generate data to aid good treatment protocols for people with cleft and good policies to drive the health care system.

“The research is a spectrum so we are looking at the preventive measures, treatment models/protocols, the rehabilitative aspect of cleft care given the fact that the moment a baby is discovered to have a cleft, research will pick it through prenatal, when the child is born, when the child will undergo surgery. “After surgery, what is the quality of living of the child, how productive is the child, has the child integrated with the community, and what value is the child bringing to the society? This is where the components that are essential to the quality of life of the child come to play and we are talking about speech, nutrition, orthodontics and oral health,” she added.

Advocating cleft inclusion

in NHIS To ease the tension and financial stress attached to comprehensive cleft care, inclusion of cleft treatment into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is argued to be a step in the right direction should the Federal Government heed the advice. The argument stems from the realisation that although cleft, unlike other defects such as Noma, is no respecter of man or status, the majority of persons face difficulties of seeking medical help because they are drawn from low income families or poor homes. Chief Medical Director, National Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Jafaru Momoh, said that given the long term care and management of cleft, health insurance is key, considering the four main components associated with its care and management listed as “correcting missing tooth over a period of time, consultations and psychological evaluation of the mother and family by professionals, surgery, as well as hearing and speech assessment and correction. According to Momoh, “to propose health insurance, where the child will eventually get all the care and follow up their need until finally discharged is what I’d advocate. These children are normal and we need to help them.”

Secretary General, West African College of Surgeons, Prof. Philip Mshelbwala, didn’t blink before giving a nod to inclusion of cleft care and management in the NHIS. He said: “Most of the people affected are poor and if they can enroll in the NHIS that will make a huge difference. It should be discussed at the high level of government to include the surgery, ear and support care; that will go a long way in relieving the difficulties parents face when they give birth to children with cleft.”

Like this: Like Loading...