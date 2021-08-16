Metro & Crime

Dein of Agbor, Obi of Owa, others at daggers drawn over first class status

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

 

Politics surrounding the controversial ‘First Class’ status of some monarchs in Delta State yesterday assumed a dangerous dimension as the Dein of Agbor kingdom, Keagborrekuzi Benjamin Ikenchukwu I, took the chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council in the state, the Obi of Owa kingdom,

 

Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, to the cleaners for denigrating his throne. Obi Efeizomor, supported by his Vice Chairman, HRM Maj Gen Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), Orhue I, Orodje of Okpe  kingdom, and his 2nd Vice Chairman, HRM S.P.L Kalanama VIII, the Pere of Akugbene-Mein, in company of other  monarchs, had five days ago lambasted the Dein for describing himself and the Olu of Warri as the only first class monarchs in the oil rich state.

 

They traced the genealogy of the Dein to ‘obiship’ title and warned him from parading himself as Dein, a title they claimed he does not deserve to be a first class monarch.

 

The Dein who broke his silence yesterday in a worded response said Obi Efeizomor and his cohorts in the headship of the traditional rulers’ council have no jurisdiction to speak because they are illegal occupants of the body since their tenure have since expired, but they refused to leave.

 

But another paramount ruler in Delta North axis of the state, names withheld, lamented that the monarchs that are fomenting the trouble are from the hometown of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

 

 

The Dein said the purported statement of attack against him emanated from a “headless” council of traditional rulers in the state.

“The Council of Traditional Rulers of Delta State should be a custodian of the history, culture and traditions of the people of the state and should not be run to suit the politics of the times,” the Dein said. “The tenure of the Obi of Owa, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor as Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers of Delta State has long elapsed and can therefore no longer act or speak for the body.

 

“The communiqué issued by persons claiming to speak for the council is therefore invalid, out of order, null, void and of no value or effect whatsoever. It should be discounted and ignored by everyone,” he said

That any traditional ruler who was not a member of the Western Nigeria House of Chiefs cannot be called a first class Traditional Ruler today in Delta State.

 

That is the truth as expressed by the Dein of Agbor. “Obika Gbenoba, the Obi of Agbor as he was then addressed and Olu of Warri were both members of the Western Region House of Chiefs.

“Obika Gbenoba, the king of Agbor was also a cabinet Minister of the Western Region of Nigeria who was honoured and cited as a first class Traditional Ruler during award to him as Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

 

He received the award along with His Highness O. Onyetenu, Asagba of Asaba on the 1st of October 1965.

 

“That any king whose throne and claim to Kingship did not predate colonialism cannot be truly called a king as he is a creation of the British Colonial Government. Such “king” can only be in the mould of the Warrant Chiefs appointed by the British Colonial Government in the Eastern Region and other British Colonies.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

