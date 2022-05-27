News

Deji of Akure loses bid to stop monarch’s installation

An Akure high court yesterday struck out the suit filed by the Deji of Akure and Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Ogunlade Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, seeking to stop the installation of Oba Olug- bega Ojo as the Iralepo of Isinkan in Akure South Local Government area of the state.

The court presided by Justice Segun Odusola, struck out the case when Mr Ekaete Udofot, lawyer to Oba Aladetoyinbo sought the permission of the court to withdraw the case. Oba Aladetoyinbo had sought an injunction to stop installation and appointment of the Iralepo of Isinkan as a recognised chieftaincy by the state government. The Deji, through his lawyer, Udofot sued Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and traditional kingmakers of Isikan over the installation of Oba Olugbenga Adimula Ojo as the monarch of Isinkan.

In the case with suit no: AK/111M/2021, filed on October 22, 2021, he prayed the court to affirm that the Ondo State government had no powers to recognise the Iralepo of Isinkan , a community within the state capital. The applicant claimed that a judgement of the Court of Appeal had declared that the Iralepo of Isinkan was a quarter chief under the prescribed authority of the Deji of Akure. But lawyer to Oba Iralepo of Isinkan and the Isinkan community, Chief Sola Ebiseni, raised a preliminary objection challenging the locus standi of the Deji to institute the action being not a member of Isinkan or of its ruling house. In the preliminary objection, it was stated that the applicant failed to fulfil the conditions precedent to instituting the action under the Chiefs Law.

 

