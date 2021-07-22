Deji of Akure urges peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups

The Deji of Akure in Ondo State, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Odundun, has urged ethnic nationalities in the country to shun anything that could lead to strike among them. The monarch of Akure kingdom in his message to the Muslim faithful at the Eidel- Kabir, urged them to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, security and prosperity of our dear state and nation at large. While felicitating with Muslims in Akure Kingdom and across the globe on the celebration of this year Eidel- Kabir, Oba Aladetoyinbo said there is no doubt that this season teaches us the need to be selfless and obedient to the dictates of the Almighty Allah. Oba Aladetoyinbo urged leaders at various levels of government to be more selfless, prudent and ensure that the people are made to enjoy the dividends of democracy, knowing fully well that they will givetheaccountof theirstewardshiptotheAlmightyAllah. He urged the different faiths in Akure Kingdom and Ondo State to continue to maintain the peaceful coexistence and harmony which had sustained religious peace being experienced in Akure Kingdom and Ondo State in general. Aladetoyinbo, however, wished to appreciate all our security agencies for their efforts in curbing the menace of insecurity across the country while urging them not to relax until the battle against banditry, kidnapping and all formsof securitythreatiswon.
Related Articles
Senate confirms Chukwu as INEC REC
The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu as Resident Electoral Commissioner, representing Abia State IndependentNationalElectoral Commission (INEC). The confirmation followed the consideration of a report on the screening conducted by the Senate Committee on INEC. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano South), in his presentation, recalled that the request by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to telecoms’ subscribers: Provide NIN to retrieve your numbers
Samson Akintaro Respite may have come the way of telecoms subscribers whose phones have been stolen or missing in the last one month as they will now be able to retrieve their lines. This came as the Federal Government adjusted its decision on the suspension of sales and registration of SIMs in the country. With […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Osinbajo apologies to Nigerians, admits govt’s fault
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has finally spoken on the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country and the rest of the world. There have been calls for the vice-president, who is a professor of law, to speak up on the demand by the youth to end police brutality in Nigeria. On Friday night in a seriesof […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)