Deji of Akure urges peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups

The Deji of Akure in Ondo State, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Odundun, has urged ethnic nationalities in the country to shun anything that could lead to strike among them. The monarch of Akure kingdom in his message to the Muslim faithful at the Eidel- Kabir, urged them to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, security and prosperity of our dear state and nation at large. While felicitating with Muslims in Akure Kingdom and across the globe on the celebration of this year Eidel- Kabir, Oba Aladetoyinbo said there is no doubt that this season teaches us the need to be selfless and obedient to the dictates of the Almighty Allah. Oba Aladetoyinbo urged leaders at various levels of government to be more selfless, prudent and ensure that the people are made to enjoy the dividends of democracy, knowing fully well that they will givetheaccountof theirstewardshiptotheAlmightyAllah. He urged the different faiths in Akure Kingdom and Ondo State to continue to maintain the peaceful coexistence and harmony which had sustained religious peace being experienced in Akure Kingdom and Ondo State in general. Aladetoyinbo, however, wished to appreciate all our security agencies for their efforts in curbing the menace of insecurity across the country while urging them not to relax until the battle against banditry, kidnapping and all formsof securitythreatiswon.

