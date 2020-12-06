Deji Ogunsakin kickstarts guber ambition

Deji Ogunsakin, an inspiring young

man in his early 40s ranks among

few who have proven to be great

and worthy ambassador of Ado Ekiti constituency,

as a former chairman of Ado-Ekiti

local government.

It will also be recalled that Deji was the

running mate to the PDP’s governorship

candidate in the last governorship election

that produced John Kayode Fayemi as the

governor.

With next governorship election in the

Fountain of Knowledge State, Ekiti, still

about two years ahead, former banker and

entrepreneur has signified his interest to be

on the ballot when the election comes and

has started preparation in earnest

As a protégé of the immediate past governor

of the state, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose,

Deji recently, in the presence of those who

should present declared his ambition to run

for the governorship position of Ekiti State

come 2022.

His mentor and godfather, Fayose in return

blessed his ambition. It is in the same spirit,

the articulate handsome dude, has since hit

the ground running, meeting and consulting

with critical stakeholders and youths alike.

As for the party platform on which the astute

Deji will be flying his guber ticket, he is

still keeping that under wraps for obvious

reasons of not sailing in a wrong ship.

One sure thing, in the political mathematics

of the state, is that avowed Deji is gradually

mustering and garnering the affection-cumsolidarity

of many in the state, across different

party lines.

