Deji Ogunsakin kickstarts guber ambition

Deji Ogunsakin, an inspiring young
man in his early 40s ranks among
few who have proven to be great
and worthy ambassador of Ado Ekiti constituency,
as a former chairman of Ado-Ekiti
local government.
It will also be recalled that Deji was the
running mate to the PDP’s governorship
candidate in the last governorship election
that produced John Kayode Fayemi as the
governor.
With next governorship election in the
Fountain of Knowledge State, Ekiti, still
about two years ahead, former banker and
entrepreneur has signified his interest to be
on the ballot when the election comes and
has started preparation in earnest
As a protégé of the immediate past governor
of the state, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose,
Deji recently, in the presence of those who
should present declared his ambition to run
for the governorship position of Ekiti State
come 2022.
His mentor and godfather, Fayose in return
blessed his ambition. It is in the same spirit,
the articulate handsome dude, has since hit
the ground running, meeting and consulting
with critical stakeholders and youths alike.
As for the party platform on which the astute
Deji will be flying his guber ticket, he is
still keeping that under wraps for obvious
reasons of not sailing in a wrong ship.
One sure thing, in the political mathematics
of the state, is that avowed Deji is gradually
mustering and garnering the affection-cumsolidarity
of many in the state, across different
party lines.