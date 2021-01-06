Delay, gridlock threaten N598.7bn cocoa earnings

As the global chocolate market is valued at $103 billion, moves by Nigerian exporters to earn N598.7billion ($1.3billion) from projected 500,000 tonnes of cocoa beans in 2021 is being threatened by gridlock and poor packaging. The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar, had said that the country would increase its export from to 500,000 tonnes in 2021 going by interest and investment in the sub-sector of the economy. Price of the beans in the global market was $2,603 as at December 31, 2020.

The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) had attributed the sharp drop in price of the commodity to the downward trend in the global market, especially in Europe, which remains the hub of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nigerian cocoa is rated one of the best in the world because of its flavour and quality. However, exporters were struggling to get shipments of the beans out of the country due to poor documentation, packaging, gridlock at the port roads and delay at terminals. Late last year, it was gathered that more than 100,000 tonnes of cocoa beans valued at N119billion ($260.3million) were trapped at the ports.

Worried by the challenge of shipping the beans out of the country, the President of Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria (CEAN), Pius Ayodele, explained that it took an average of 40 days, instead of seven, to get approval to ship a container for export at the seaports. Also, he added that some traders had cash flow problems and default on loans due to gridlock and processing delay at ports.

Besides, Ebenezer Oladimeji, a cocoa merchant, said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Nigerian Export Proceed (NXP) numbers, Form NXP, which is a mandatory document to be completed by all exporters through authorised dealer bank for shipment of goods outside the country, had affected cocoa shipment.

According to CBN rules, the basic documentary requirements for an export transaction includes a duty completed Form NXP, a Proforma Invoice, a Sales Contract/ Agreement, where applicable, NEPC Registration Certificate, relevant Certificate of Quality (CoQ) as issued by one or more of the agencies stated in 1(d)(1) shipping documents e.g. Bill of Exit, Bill of Lading and other certificates.

It would be recalled that the Executive Director/Chief of Executive Officer, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Segun Awolowo, had said that government would improve the quality of cocoa being produced in the country and make Nigeria the destination for international market.

He explained that the country could boost its economic development with quality cocoa beans in the international market. Awolowo, who was at a two-day training for cocoa farmers in Ikere-Ekiti and Ise-Ekiti, Ekiti State with the theme, ‘Best Agricultural Practices for Enhanced Produceand Quality of Cocoa Production for Export Market,’ stressed that Nigeria was endowed with wide range of land for more cocoa cultivation.

The chief executive officer added that the training for the farmers was part of NEPC’s determination to ensure quality cocoa production and boost its demand in the international. Awolowo explained: “The NEPC as a creation of the Federal Government is poised to see to the improved quality of our products earmarked for export not only for the benefit of the farmers but also to boost the economy of the country and trying to achieve the objective of making Nigeria a destination for quality produce demand. All we need to do to enhance the quality of our cocoa is to cultivate improved varieties, focus more on organic production and improve on the post-harvest handling.”

