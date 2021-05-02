Arch. Bishop Chukwuma
Faith

Delay in addressing rising insecurity dangerous –Arch. Bishop Chukwuma

Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Fiery clergy and Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastic Province of the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently arrest the deteriorating security situation in the country or risk overthrow of his government by the military.

 

Archbishop Chukwuma said in a chat with Sunday Telegraph in Enugu, weekend, that the solution to insecurity in Nigeria should begin with the leadership of Nigeria being sincere.

 

“And they should declare a state of emergency on insecurity and failure to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria then the next thing is that there should be a coup.

 

A coup is imminent that the people in government now cannot save Nigeria, cannot maintain peace and that is what you must know that imminent coup may happen now because if it is the other time this people have committed so much to the hand of government which is supposed to protect the people.

 

“…You see, Buhari is not sincere; (if) he cannot maintain peace in Nigeria, then there should be a coup to remove him and then let there be a proper Nigeria until we have peace,” he said.

