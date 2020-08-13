Delay in payment of teachers: Deputy Governor absolves LGA chairs

Given the delay in thepayment of salary of teachers in Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudkakpor yesterday absolved the Local Government Council Chairmen from the delay. He, therefore, urged the Executive Secretary of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly allocations to the Councils for the payment of the teachers. Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a meeting with principal officers of the eight local government councils, the Deputy Governor assured the primary school teachers that the government would do everything possible to ensure that they receive their salaries as at and when due.

He, however, directed officials of the SUBEB to liaise with the various councils with a view to removing the bottleneck resulting into the delay in the payment of the teachers. The Deputy Governor, who expressed displeasure over the delay, noted that reports at his disposal indicated that primary school teachers receive their salaries one or two weeks after all other council staff had been paid.

He said: “I hear that primary teachers are receiving their salaries late. That other council staff get their salaries one or two weeks before teachers receive theirs. I am not sure it is the fault of the LGC chairmen because the report I have is that the money gets to the Councils late and so the councils are also paying late.

