Delayed passports: Nigerian Immigration deploys Special Taskforce in Lagos

Following increasing pressure on the Lagos Passport Offices, especially Ikoyi Office, the Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Idris Isah Jere has deployed the Special Taskforce in Lagos to clear the backlog of passport processing in the state.

The Assistant Comptroller- General, Zone “A” of the Nigerian Immigration Service, ACG Oluremi Talabi, who disclosed this, also said that a total of 25,820 processed passports were yet to be collected in Lagos, while urging applicants of the processed passports to approach any of their office in the state and get their passports.

Speaking on the activities of the immigration office on the passport processing, ACG Talabi, who is also the Zonal Coordinator of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Zone “A”, Ikeja, said that the special Task Force was saddled with the mandate to clear all application backlogs for Ikoyi Passport Office. She said: “The Task force is here at the instance of the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Ag. CGI Idris Isah Jere to clear the backlog of pending applications. You may wish to know that the Acting Comptroller General has infused more than twenty thousand (20,000) booklets into the system and will continue doing so. I implore prospective passport applicants to be patient and allow the system to work, as there is nowhere in the world you apply and get a passport on the same day.

The policy put in place by the Honourable Minister of Interior; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for passport issuance is three weeks for re-issue and six weeks for fresh applications. In between these, emergency applications with proof are attended to. Harping on the number of unclaimed processed passports, Talabi said that a total of 16,211 passports were processed and produced at Ikoyi Passports office alone, but not collected by the applicants. She added that the Alausa office of the immigration service also produced 8,320, which were yet to be collected, adding that 1500 processed passports were to be collected by the applicants

