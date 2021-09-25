News

Delayed passports: Nigerian Immigration deploys Special Taskforce in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Following increasing pressure on the Lagos Passport Offices, especially Ikoyi Office, the Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Idris Isah Jere has deployed the Special Taskforce in Lagos to clear the backlog of passport processing in the state.

The Assistant Comptroller- General, Zone “A” of the Nigerian Immigration Service, ACG Oluremi Talabi, who disclosed this, also said that a total of 25,820 processed passports were yet to be collected in Lagos, while urging applicants of the processed passports to approach any of their office in the state and get their passports.

Speaking on the activities of the immigration office on the passport processing, ACG Talabi, who is also the Zonal Coordinator of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Zone “A”, Ikeja, said that the special Task Force was saddled with the mandate to clear all application backlogs for Ikoyi Passport Office. She said: “The Task force is here at the instance of the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Ag. CGI Idris Isah Jere to clear the backlog of pending applications. You may wish to know that the Acting Comptroller General has infused more than twenty thousand (20,000) booklets into the system and will continue doing so. I implore prospective passport applicants to be patient and allow the system to work, as there is nowhere in the world you apply and get a passport on the same day.

The policy put in place by the Honourable Minister of Interior; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for passport issuance is three weeks for re-issue and six weeks for fresh applications. In between these, emergency applications with proof are attended to. Harping on the number of unclaimed processed passports, Talabi said that a total of 16,211 passports were processed and produced at Ikoyi Passports office alone, but not collected by the applicants. She added that the Alausa office of the immigration service also produced 8,320, which were yet to be collected, adding that 1500 processed passports were to be collected by the applicants

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP storms NASS, rejects Onochie as National Commissioner

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The National Executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, joined those kicking against the nomination of Special Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, as one of the National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The National Executive officers of the opposition party, in a bid to drive home […]
News

Defection: Face governance, stop poaching our members, PDP tells APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to face governance and stop poaching its members. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke when party leaders visited former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, told the APC that “jumping around and looking for critical stakeholders of our party to poach […]
News

PDP to APC: Come clean on the abduction of Kankara students

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should tell Nigerians all it knows about the abduction of the now released 344 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) Kankara, Katsina State by bandits. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan accused the ruling party of acting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica