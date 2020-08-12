Metro & Crime

Delayed teachers’ salaries: Don’t blame LGA Chairmen – Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudkakpor on Wednesday absolved local government chairmen from the delay in the payment of teachers in the state urging the Executive Secretary of the
State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly contribution to the councils for the payment of teachers.
Speaking in Yenagoa during a meeting with principal officers of the eight local governments, Ewhrudjakpor assured the primary school teachers that government would do everything possible to ensure they receive their salaries as and when due.
He directed officials of the SUBEB, to liaise with the various councils to remove all the bottle necks causing the delay in the payment of the teachers.
The Deputy Governor, who expressed displeasure over the delay, noted that reports at his disposal indicate that primary school teachers get their salaries one or two weeks after all other council staff had been paid.
His words: “I hear that primary teachers are receiving their salaries late. That other council staff get their salaries one or two weeks before teachers’ receive theirs.
“I’m not sure it is the fault of the council chairmen because the report I have is that, the money gets to the Councils late and so the councils are also paying late.
“This is in addition to the complaints from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) that their general dues are not getting to them. We need to address this issue so that teachers can also get their salaries as at the time other workers are receiving theirs.”
To check fraudulent practices, the Deputy Governor also set up a committee, headed by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga, to ascertain the grade levels and steps of primary school staff in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zulum loses Chief of Staff, Wakil

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has lost his Chief of Staff to the Government House. Maiduguri, Dr. Babagana Wakil. Wakil died during a brief illness at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH). However, the cause of his death was not disclosed yet. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, […]
Metro & Crime

Isa Funtua buried in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

OBJ, Lawal, Kalu, Tinubu, others mourn The remains of businessman and former Chairman, Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, was yesterday laid to rest in Abuja, amidst tributes. Funtua died on Monday night after he suffered a sudden heart attack while undergoing routine medical check up. The septuagenarian was buried at […]
Metro & Crime

Fayemi tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…wife, aides undergo test Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State yesterday announced on his Twitter handle that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He said: “I took my third COVID-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. “I am generally okay and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: