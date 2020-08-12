Delayed teachers’ salaries: Don’t blame LGA Chairmen – Deputy Gov

Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudkakpor on Wednesday absolved local government chairmen from the delay in the payment of teachers in the state urging the Executive Secretary of the

State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly contribution to the councils for the payment of teachers.

Speaking in Yenagoa during a meeting with principal officers of the eight local governments, Ewhrudjakpor assured the primary school teachers that government would do everything possible to ensure they receive their salaries as and when due.

He directed officials of the SUBEB, to liaise with the various councils to remove all the bottle necks causing the delay in the payment of the teachers.

The Deputy Governor, who expressed displeasure over the delay, noted that reports at his disposal indicate that primary school teachers get their salaries one or two weeks after all other council staff had been paid.

His words: “I hear that primary teachers are receiving their salaries late. That other council staff get their salaries one or two weeks before teachers’ receive theirs.

“I’m not sure it is the fault of the council chairmen because the report I have is that, the money gets to the Councils late and so the councils are also paying late.

“This is in addition to the complaints from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) that their general dues are not getting to them. We need to address this issue so that teachers can also get their salaries as at the time other workers are receiving theirs.”

To check fraudulent practices, the Deputy Governor also set up a committee, headed by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga, to ascertain the grade levels and steps of primary school staff in the state.

