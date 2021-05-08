Delays at ports behind $1.4bn decrease in bilateral trade –Korean envoy

The Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Young Chae Kim, has raised concerns over the sharp decline in the volume of bilateral trade between Nigeria and the Republic of Korea. Kim, who spoke during a session with newsmen in Abuja, lamented that from $2.6 billion recorded in 2007, the trade between both countries dropped to $1.2 billion as at 2020.

The Ambassador noted that a survey undertaken by the Embassy to understand the causative factor, revealed that the delays witnessed at Nigerian ports were largely responsible for the decline in trade. He said: “Last year, our trade was $1.2 billion but in 2017, it was $2.6 billion. It’s quite a decrease. “It’s unfortunate that we have seen several years decrease of our bilateral trade. I guess one of the reasons for the decrease is the fall in price of crude oil. “Korea as you know is a major importer of energy. We are number three importer of gas in the world and number five in terms of oil import.

“The price decrease of oil and gas affected negatively in our bilateral trade volume; you may also know that we have some problems in Nigeria because of delays in ports (Apapa Port). “We did a survey with Korean countries to know the problem in relation to our bilateral trade agreement. “Some of them mentioned that when they export, they have to wait one month before they ship out their products here and at the same time.

