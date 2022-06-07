Delegate dies in APC convention in Abuja

Alhaji Isa Baba Buji, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates from Buji Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa State, for its presidential primaries, died this afternoon in Abuja.

It is not yet clear how the delegate died, or the cause of his death.

Reacting to the sad news, Vice-President of Nigeria and a presidential aspirant under the ruling APC, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said he is saddened by news of the delegate’s exit.

In a statement by his media Aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo extended his condolence to the deceased’s family, associates, government and people of the Jigawa State. He also prayed that his soul rests in peace.

Alhaji Buji is one of the 2,322 delegates from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that are expected to elect the flag bearer of the ruling party for the 2023 presidential election. He was aged 61.

The APC said 28 contenders bought the presidential nomination forms, but following the screening exercise, the list was pruned. A shortlist of 13 subsequently emerged. But as of this morning, the APC governors and National Working Committee (NWC) have recommended five hopefuls.

