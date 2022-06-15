Delegate system caused loss of primaries by many Reps – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has blamed the loss of election at the just concluded party primaries by many members of the lower chamber on the use of indirect nomination system by political parties.

Gbajabimila disclosed this yesterday in his address to welcome his colleagues from the just concluded party primaries.

He said: “The past two months have been dominated by political pursuits across the country as political parties carry out various activities to nominate their candidates for the forthcoming general elections. All of us, members of the House of Representatives, have not been exempt from this process.

“Unfortunately, as is always the case in electoral contests, some of us who sought the nomination of our parties to return to legislature have not gotten it. Others who sought nomination tocontestotherpositionshave also fallen short in that quest.

“Honourable colleagues, it is rather unfortunate that the process went the way it went. I make bold to say here that the legislature has once again suffered losses. The loss really is not for members who lost, it is a loss to democracy, to the institution and to the country.

“If it means anything, I know and I am aware that many of our members did not lose their primaries because they were rejected by their constituents. Many of our members lost because of the process, the process which we foresaw in the House of Representatives.”

