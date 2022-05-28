News

Delegates’ Inducement: EFCC officials invade PDP convention

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took up strategic positions at the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Convention on Saturday.

About 10 officials of the agency were seen patrolling the venue, but there was nothing untoward that might warrant their intervention.

It was reported that delegates were being promised huge sums of money, in US dollars, by the aspirants for their support.

At the time of filing this report, the delegates had been accredited and were in their state pavilions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Idumota Mayhem: DPP recommends prosecution of Kunle Poly

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended the prosecution of a chieftain of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Azeez Lawal, also known as ‘Kunle Poly’ for murder. He is to be tried at the Lagos State High Court for alleged accessory after the fact to murder alongside one, Adekanbi Wahab, […]
News

N4.6bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns Fani-Kayode, 3 others

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned ex-Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani- Kayode, and three others on amended 17 counts bordering on money laundering before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos. Fani-Kayode was rearraigned alongside erstwhile Minister of Finance, Mrs. Nenadi Esther Usman, a one-time Association of Local Governments […]
News

Pensioners seek increment in wages, task FG on 15-month arrears

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has called on the federal government to act in conformity with the 199 Constitution (as amended) towards increased pension and payment of over 15 months when the salaries and wages was increased from N18, 000 to N30, 000. NUP in a communique issued at the end of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica