Delegates’ Inducement: EFCC officials invade PDP convention

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took up strategic positions at the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Convention on Saturday.

About 10 officials of the agency were seen patrolling the venue, but there was nothing untoward that might warrant their intervention.

It was reported that delegates were being promised huge sums of money, in US dollars, by the aspirants for their support.

At the time of filing this report, the delegates had been accredited and were in their state pavilions.

