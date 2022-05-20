Delegates’ List: Don’t pander to godfathers, Anambra PDP tells party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Anambra State have warned the party leadership not to pander to the wishes of godfathers in the state on the list of three-man delegates to be used in the forthcoming primaries. Former PDP National Publicity Secretary Chief Olisa Metuh who spoke to journalists after their meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) accused the party of delaying the release of the list of three-man delegates on the ground that there was an interlocutory injunction stopping from recognising the different factions of PDP in Anambra State. Metuh admitted that there was problems in the state chapter, but said “we have decided to allow the NWC to handle this issue.”

He said the conduct of the three-man delegate election was backed by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He added: “We had a ward congress, local government congress, all recognised by NWC and backed with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report

