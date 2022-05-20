News

Delegates’ List: Don’t pander to godfathers, Anambra PDP tells party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Anambra State have warned the party leadership not to pander to the wishes of godfathers in the state on the list of three-man delegates to be used in the forthcoming primaries. Former PDP National Publicity Secretary Chief Olisa Metuh who spoke to journalists after their meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) accused the party of delaying the release of the list of three-man delegates on the ground that there was an interlocutory injunction stopping from recognising the different factions of PDP in Anambra State. Metuh admitted that there was problems in the state chapter, but said “we have decided to allow the NWC to handle this issue.”

He said the conduct of the three-man delegate election was backed by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He added: “We had a ward congress, local government congress, all recognised by NWC and backed with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report

 

News

India farmers block roads, trains to protest reforms

Posted on Author Reporter

    Farmers in India have taken to the streets to protest reforms that they say are against their interests. Several farming and trade unions, and opposition parties have blocked motorways and railway tracks in different states, reports the BBC. But much of the protest is concentrated in the states of Punjab and Haryana where […]
News

5 Nigerian start-ups raise $57.65m in one month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Five of Nigeria’s young tech companies raised a total of $57.65 million in seed funding in July this year, Sunday Telegraph has learnt. This is even as foreign investments in the country’s start-up ecosystem continue to grow.   According to the new series of funding compiled by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the investors’ […]
News

Insecurity: Reps’ PDP caucus asks Buhari to resign

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…claims President only concerned about personal, family safety The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fix the country or resign. The caucus claimed Nigeria has been seized by hostage-takers, bandits and terrorists, who extract ransoms from the poor and turn homesteads, hamlets, villages, towns and […]

