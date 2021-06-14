Sports

Delegates set for AFN Elections today in Kebbi

Posted on Author Blessing Innocent Comment(0)

…turnout excites federation boss Gusau

 

Kebbi State is now a beehive of activities with almost all the delegates arriving for the forthcoming Athletics Federation of Nigeria elections slated for Monday June 14.

 

An excited President of the AFN, Ibrahim Gusau, said that the elections would mark a new chapter in the history of athletics in Nigeria. “I am so happy that delegates from various states are here in Kebbi already and many arrived even four days before the elections,” Gusau said.

 

“This is impressive as delegatesarealsofraternizing in a friendly atmosphere.” Gusau who is also vying for a second term in office as President, expressed optimism that the elections would be transparent and rancour free.

 

He added that in the spirit of unity and oneness, interests of all contestants would be protected while a level playing field would be guaranteed before and during the elections

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Pinnick endorses ‘train the trainers’ course

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has commended the leadership of Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) for its vision, commitment and investment in training coaches, as the body prepares for another landmark ‘train the trainers’ programme in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday.   […]
Sports

Onuachu’s injury-time goal puts icing on Eagles’ AFCON qualification

Posted on Author Reporter

  What a dramatic turn of events! There must be more jubilation in Freetown, Sierra Leone than the Nigerian fans will have as towering Paul Onuachu rose above all other players to nod home a winner for the Super Eagles deep into the three minute added time. The goal gives Nigeria a 1-0 win and […]
Sports

Players affected by tear gas in Colombia protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Players and staff from Colombian side Junior and Argentina’s River Plate were left rubbing their eyes in discomfort after police fired tear gas at protesters outside the stadium ahead of their Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla on Wednesday. Demonstrations fuelled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have grown in Colombia over the last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica