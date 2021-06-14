Delegates set for AFN Elections today in Kebbi

…turnout excites federation boss Gusau

Kebbi State is now a beehive of activities with almost all the delegates arriving for the forthcoming Athletics Federation of Nigeria elections slated for Monday June 14.

An excited President of the AFN, Ibrahim Gusau, said that the elections would mark a new chapter in the history of athletics in Nigeria. “I am so happy that delegates from various states are here in Kebbi already and many arrived even four days before the elections,” Gusau said.

“This is impressive as delegatesarealsofraternizing in a friendly atmosphere.” Gusau who is also vying for a second term in office as President, expressed optimism that the elections would be transparent and rancour free.

He added that in the spirit of unity and oneness, interests of all contestants would be protected while a level playing field would be guaranteed before and during the elections

