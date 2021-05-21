News

Delegating Tasks Is Key to Growth, as per Dr. Constantino Mendieta

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Different people in a company have different skill sets. This is why most organizations comprise of varying positions. Unless you are running a very small business, you will need others to help you out. As per plastic surgeon Dr. Constantino Mendieta, if you are a jack of all trades but a master of none, you are actually doing yourself a disservice.

Your skill set is your biggest ally; so, focus on the skills you have and determine what additional skill set your business needs, yet is missing. If you feel that you can develop these skills and apply them to your company at full capacity, try it and see what happens. However, Dr. Constantino Mendieta feels if you want to scale your business, delegation is the key. And to delegate, you need a good team.

Let’s say you are a powerhouse manager and administrator. This will certainly help with running the day-to-day operations of your company, but what about other areas, like inventory control, logistics, marketing, and book-keeping? Very few organizations are a one-employee-show, but it is not unheard of. If your business is at that stage and you do not have the resources to hire a full staff, Dr. Constantino Mendieta advices to evaluate whether or not you can run it by yourself. If you can’t, explore low-cost options like interns or work-study students.

This is advantageous because it allows you to fall back on your current skills to build new ones. Or, it provides enough delegation to scale your business to the point where you can hire the right team. Dr. Constantino Mendieta says here to keep in mind that interns and work-study candidates might be with you for the long run, especially if they help you build your business.

Dr. Constantino Mendieta will be the first to admit that entrepreneurs have to wear a lot of hats, but wearing too many hats can be more harmful than helpful. You are only one person and there are only so many hours in the day. Evaluate your skill set and determine what else you can and cannot add on. An honest assessment is a must if you want your business to succeed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IPOB: Better to restructure Nigeria than secede, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday called on those agitating for secession to have a rethink, stressing that restructuring of the country will foster the much desired unity. Speaking when the Primate of the All Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Chukwuka Ndukuba, led a delegation of the Church on a courtesy visit to the […]
News Top Stories

N4bn bailout: Operators want state-backed airlines excluded

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Aero, Arik, Ibom may be affected   Rather than being a succour for them, airline operators are at loggerheads over modalities for sharing the N4 billion bailout fund approved by the Federal Government  for airlines that have faced threat of extinction occasioned by COVID-19 outbreak.   There are indications    that state-funded airlines like Aero […]
News Top Stories

MADAM FROM HELL: Woman in police net for drilling nail in maid’s head

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Woman in Enugu, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeugwu, is now cooling her feet at the Police Area Command, Abakpa, Enugu State, over an alleged case of domestic violence in Enugu on July 2. It was gathered that Ezeugwu allegedly inflicted bodily injury on her maid, even as she allegedly drilled two nails on the maid’s head. Good […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica