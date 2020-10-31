Delightsome treats at Southern Sun Hotel

SULEIMAN HUSAINI, who before the outbreak of COVID – 19 was hosted to a night stay at Southern Sun Hotel Ikoyi by the hotel management, writes on his delightsome experience at the hotel

Widely travelled across the country and stay in different hotels of all sorts, my recent one night stay at Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi, stands out, the experience of the hotel’s facilities and services, especially the treats, attention to details and personal needs, made the difference. It was a fantastic one, an experience that one would cherish for a long time while hoping for a repeat visit in no distant time. One was taken in by the opulence and elegant nature of the facilities, with aplomb and colours.

Right from the entrance you feel the warmth and welcome ambience of the hotel. The doorman and receptionist, with courtly smiles bided one welcome to the luxuriantly hospitality home, with the check in formalities concluded within few minutes. Then the butler stepped up, leading one to the luxury room, which was colourfully and tastefully furnished with the most modern hospitality amenities and gadgets for one’s treat and comfort.

He took some minutes to introduce the various amenities in the room before taking his exit The room setting was quite sophisticated and more like luxury personified, with the best of amenities at one’s call.

It was a total new experience for one as no effort was spared by the hotel to make my stay comfortable and enriching. The minibar in the room was heavily stocked and enticing with all manners of alcohol and none- alcoholic drinks but with one’s faith as a Muslim, it was very easy for me to restrain myself from the enticing offerings. However, one basked in the warmth of the room and its savoury coziness, as one explored other options available.

Besides, the top notch experience that the luxury room offered, culinary treat was something else,with its rich and attractive gourmets irresistible to decline as one treated oneself to the best of menu selection of both local and continental dishes that were served in buffet style.

The breakfast for me was a game changer, with varieties of delicacies on the menu basket. It is a treat I will love to have a go at again as I thoroughly enjoyed the treat, with dinner equally a classic treat as it had all the trappings and attractions that any foodie would never pass off. What for me made the experience quite fulfilling and exciting was the fact that it afforded my wife and I the much needed time to stay out together once again without any hindrance and bond.

It was a night well spent, and more like a honeymoon night to refresh, reminiscent, to love and share tales of yester years together again as we relived the good old days again. I look forward to the opportunity to explore the rich offerings of the hotel again. Looking back now, one of the things easily comes to my mind was the professionalism and culture of excellent service displayed as well as the personal touch by the hotel staff in their bid to make their guests absolutely comfortable and relaxed.

This was one common factor all through one’s stay in all the service outlets of the hotel. There was a concerted effort by the personnel to ensure that one had a memorable experience. And indeed, it was quite memorable as my wife and I enjoyed the quality time and bond that we shared.

