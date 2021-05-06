News

Delist A’bom from U.S. list of unsafe states in Nigeria – Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called on the United States Government to delist the state from the list of unsafe states in Nigeria. Emmanuel made the call yesterday at the Government House in Uyo during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, where he insisted that listing Akwa Ibom State among the unsafe states in Nigeria was repelling to investors, and hence inimical to the industrialisation drive of the state government. He further noted that such categorisationwasatvariance with the decisions of several security agencies that place Akwa Ibom as one of the safest states in the country.

The governor noted: “Help me review the delisting because right now we are expecting many investors in the state. “The reports labeling Akwa Ibom State as being unsafe for Americans to travel to or visit is going to affect a lot of investments in the country, especially in Akwa Ibom because it stands contrary to the police and other security agencies’ reports.

“There is no society on planet earth where there are no pockets of crime. Pockets of crime cannot render our state insecure.” He, therefore, expressed delight over the partnership between America and Nigeria in the provision of critical facilities in the state, even as the governor appealed to the American Government to partner Akwa Ibom State Government for transparency and effective projects monitoring.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Assembly to upgrade College of Education College into varsity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti House of Assembly has passed a bill to upgrade the State College of Education to University of Education, Science and Technology. The bill was unanimously passed at yesterday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker Funminiyi Afuye in Ado-Ekiti. The passage of the bill followed submission of the report of the House Committee on […]
News

2023: Gov Zulum will respect zoning –Bulama

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Borno State, Arc. Waziri Bulama has dissociated the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulumu from any presidential ambition. According to Bulama, who was the Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the APC Presidential Campaign […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: I’ve struggled to pay debt, invest in projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…tells elites to criticize him strictly on performance President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians, especially the elites, to criticize his government by taking into consideration what it has achieved with the limited resources available to it. Buhari said he had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, revamping the rail and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica