Delist A’bom from U.S. list of unsafe states in Nigeria – Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called on the United States Government to delist the state from the list of unsafe states in Nigeria. Emmanuel made the call yesterday at the Government House in Uyo during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, where he insisted that listing Akwa Ibom State among the unsafe states in Nigeria was repelling to investors, and hence inimical to the industrialisation drive of the state government. He further noted that such categorisationwasatvariance with the decisions of several security agencies that place Akwa Ibom as one of the safest states in the country.

The governor noted: “Help me review the delisting because right now we are expecting many investors in the state. “The reports labeling Akwa Ibom State as being unsafe for Americans to travel to or visit is going to affect a lot of investments in the country, especially in Akwa Ibom because it stands contrary to the police and other security agencies’ reports.

“There is no society on planet earth where there are no pockets of crime. Pockets of crime cannot render our state insecure.” He, therefore, expressed delight over the partnership between America and Nigeria in the provision of critical facilities in the state, even as the governor appealed to the American Government to partner Akwa Ibom State Government for transparency and effective projects monitoring.

