Delivering affordable Internet in Nigeria

Based on 2021 global ranking, Nigeria is one of the countries with affordable Internet. But a comparison of the ranking with that of 2020 indicated that the country remained stagnant on the ladder, while other countries are improving on their affordability index, a situation stakeholders have attributed to challenges around infrastructure deployment, SAMSON AKINTARO reports

For the second consecutive year, Nigeria, in 2021, ranked 19th out of 72 countries surveyed for internet affordability. According to the Affordability Drivers Index (ADI) report, which was released by the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI), the countries were ranked based on their efforts on infrastructure deployment for internet access. While the country’s ranking may be seen as achievement, given that it performed better than some other developing countries and also emerged as fourth in Africa, the fact that there was no improvement on the country’s position between 2020 and 2021 was an indication that things are not getting better as it should. According to stakeholders, the country’s inability to address the lingering issue of high Right of Way charges will continue to impinge on internet affordability for Nigerians. With the on-going implementation of the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025) they said the country should, by now, be number one in Africa in terms of internet affordability.

The ranking

The A4AI’s 2021 Affordability Drivers Index (ADI) report, which was released towards the end of last year, revealed that Nigeria scored 68.71 out of 100 in terms of the policy, infrastructure and how people are able to access internet in the country to retain its 19th position out of 72 countries. In Africa, the country came fourth, behind Morocco, Botswana and Mauritius, who ranked 9th, 13th and 18th globally in that order. While noting that ADI scores countries across two main policy groups of the extent to which internet infrastructure has been deployed, as well as the policy framework in place to encourage future infrastructure expansion and current broadband adoption rates, as well as the policy framework in place to enable equitable access, A4AI said high ADI scores correlate with reduced internet costs on both the industry side and for consumers. “High ADI scores correlate with reduced broadband costs on both the industry side and for consumers. As the figure shows, there is a positive and statistically significant correlation between a country’s ADI score and the affordability of a 1GB mobile prepaid broadband plan — reaffirming that improving policies and regulations to lower industry costs should be a priority for all, and particularly for low and middleincome countries,” the organisation stated in the report. It added that the ADI tool was developed to assess how well a country’s policy, regulatory and overall supply-side environment is working to lower industry costs and ultimately create more affordable broadband. “In particular, policymakers and relevant stakeholders can use this tool to identify where progress is needed most,” it said.

ITU too

Earlier in 2021, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) gave Nigeria a thumbs up in the quest to reduce the cost of data. Specifically, the organisation said the cost of access to broadband service reduced in the country in 2020. With this, the country was said to have met the affordability target set by the body. According to the UN Broadband Commission on Sustainable Development’s Target 2 for 2025, entry-level broadband service in developing countries should not cost more than two per cent of monthly Gross National Income (GNI) per capita. ITU, in its “Affordability of ICT Services 2020” report, said Nigeria, alongside eight other developing countries, met the two per cent target last year. Other countries said to have improved in the affordability assessment include Moldova, Morocco, Botswana, Iraq, Lib-ya, Maldives, Nauru, and Mongolia. According to the report, the global median price for entrylevel mobile-broadband services in 2020 fell within that target, at 1.7 per cent. However, the median price for entry-level fixedbroadband, that is, at least 5GB, services was considerably above the target, at 2.9 per cent of GNI per capita. Pointing out the difference between the developed and developing countries, ITU said broadband in developing countries had a median price of 2.5 per cent of GNI per capita, compared with only 0.6 per cent in developed countries. “Over the past year, the number of economies that met the two per cent affordability target increased by six: out of the 190 economies covered in the report, 106 have achieved the target, while 84 economies have prices above the target,” the report stated. “Developing countries were the main drivers of this global price decline. However, a pronounced affordability gap remains between developed and developing countries. While 4G networks cover areas with about 85 per cent of the world’s population, nearly half of those people were still offline in 2020,” it added.

Towards more affordable internet

Meanwhile, despite the thumbs up for Nigeria by ITU, stakeholders believe data could be more affordable if the country could address current challenges relating to infrastructure deployment. While 1GB of data currently sells for an average of N1,000, government has also realised the need to further bring down the cost so that more Nigerians could have easy access. According to the NBP 2020- 2025, which is currently being implemented, one of the targets is to reduce the average cost of data to N390/GB. However, stakeholders said this cannot be achived with the current regime of Right of Way, which makes infrastructure deployment highly capital intensive for the operators. According to Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, the refusal of some states to revert to the proposed N145 per linear metre charge for RoW will continue to hinder access to affordable internet in Nigeria, even as it stifles telecoms growth across the states. He identified other challenges confronting the industry that need to be addressed as infrastructure vandalism, lack of seamless access to foreign exchange, as well as multiple taxations and regulations. The Vice President, Network Operations, Airtel Nigeria, Dr. Adedoyin Adeola, while explaining the implications of indiscriminate charges of RoW by state government agencies, said the high charges had negatively impacted on telecoms growth and expansion. He called on the National Assembly to speed up the passage of the Critical National Infrastructure Bill that is before it, which, according to him, would deter state governments from incessant shutting down of telecoms Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), otherwise known as base stations, when the bill is passed into law.

Appeal to states

Throughout last year, several stakeholders continued to appeal to the states to implement the harmonisation policy. While the appeal had come from different quarters, the United Kingdom also added its voice in December as it urged the remaining states in Nigeria to implement the Right of Way (ROW) harmonisation policy of the Federal Government, which lowers charges for broadband infrastructure deployment. The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who made the appeal in Lagos, said the reduction of the RoW charges by the remaining states would help the country achieve its broadband

