News

Delivering connectivity, skills, and job opportunities to 20 million young Nigerians

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi  Comment(0)

Young people and leaders from across Nigeria’s public and private sectors met in Lagos this week to assess progress towards a bold plan to deliver job-related skills and livelihood opportunities to 20 million youths by 2030.  
Generation Unlimited (GenU) 9JA, launched by the Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on July 27, 2021, has already made important headway in providing, connectivity, digital skills and job opportunities to over 300,000 Nigerian youths.

With over 65 million young people aged 10 to 24, Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, representing an extraordinary opportunity for development and growth. Given that the youth unemployment rate currently stands at 37 per cent in Nigeria, GenU 9JA has set ambitious objectives to equip 20 million young Nigerians, including those in underserved rural and peri-urban communities, with access to data, digital learning, job-related skills, and livelihood opportunities by 2030.
“Young people are a tremendous resource for Nigeria, and we can help realise their potential by listening to their challenges and empowering them to find the solutions,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative.  “Nigeria’s huge youth population represents a great economic potential that guarantees a sure return on investment. They also have the right to fulfil their potential and their dreams. If we get it right in Nigeria, it will make a huge difference for the African continent as a whole.” 

With over 20 implementing partners currently onboard GenU 9JA, millions of Nigerian school children and youth will be connected to the internet and have access to digital learning. They will also have access to individualised learning pathways, social impact tasks, and livelihood opportunities through the “Youth Agency Market Place,” #YOMA.

“This initiative is especially important to us at the Tony Elumelu Foundation, as the core of our work revolves around empowering young Africans,” said Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Africa’s leading philanthropic organisation. “We remain committed to doing this because we know that the future of Africa rests in the hands of young people, and we want to keep playing a key part in shaping Africa’s future. We are proud to be part of this historic transformation in the lives of 20 million Nigerian boys and girls. The possibility for growth is truly unlimited when a large percentage of young people are well prepared to fulfil their dreams.”
Launched by the UN Secretary-General at the 2018 UN General Assembly, Generation Unlimited is the world’s first global Public-Private-Youth Partnership Platform on a mission to skill and connect the world’s 1.8 billion young people to opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and social impact. Spearheaded by UNICEF, the partnership brings together global organisations and leaders, including Heads of State, CEOs, Heads of UN agencies, and civil society champions, with young people to co-create and deliver innovative solutions on a global scale.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

New comedy series, reality Show, spark online reactions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Social media space was agog last weekend as popular comedians and actors dropped the teasers of ‘Ile Alayo’ comedy series and a new reality show, Breaking-In. ‘Ile Alayo’ is a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title. Based on popular demand from Nollywood audience, It’s now produced into a comedy […]
News

Report: Boko Haram insurgents kill 3 soldiers in fresh Borno attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least three Nigerian soldiers have been killed and several others missing after an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State. According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the attack took place on Saturday in Ladari, Northern part of Gamboru. According to a military source, several weapons and ammunition were stolen during the attack […]
News

Superior intelligence by insurgents may collapse Nigeria, says Thompson

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

A Lagos based cleric and security expert, Rev Ladi Thompson, has urged the Federal Government to raise the level of its intelligence gathering in the fight against insurgency and banditry otherwise the country may be run by the insurgents. Thompson in a chat with Saturday Telegraph on Friday he stated that the insurgents have so […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica