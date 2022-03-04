Delivering connectivity, skills, and job opportunities to 20 million young Nigerians

Young people and leaders from across Nigeria’s public and private sectors met in Lagos this week to assess progress towards a bold plan to deliver job-related skills and livelihood opportunities to 20 million youths by 2030.

Generation Unlimited (GenU) 9JA, launched by the Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on July 27, 2021, has already made important headway in providing, connectivity, digital skills and job opportunities to over 300,000 Nigerian youths.

With over 65 million young people aged 10 to 24, Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, representing an extraordinary opportunity for development and growth. Given that the youth unemployment rate currently stands at 37 per cent in Nigeria, GenU 9JA has set ambitious objectives to equip 20 million young Nigerians, including those in underserved rural and peri-urban communities, with access to data, digital learning, job-related skills, and livelihood opportunities by 2030.

“Young people are a tremendous resource for Nigeria, and we can help realise their potential by listening to their challenges and empowering them to find the solutions,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative. “Nigeria’s huge youth population represents a great economic potential that guarantees a sure return on investment. They also have the right to fulfil their potential and their dreams. If we get it right in Nigeria, it will make a huge difference for the African continent as a whole.”

With over 20 implementing partners currently onboard GenU 9JA, millions of Nigerian school children and youth will be connected to the internet and have access to digital learning. They will also have access to individualised learning pathways, social impact tasks, and livelihood opportunities through the “Youth Agency Market Place,” #YOMA.

“This initiative is especially important to us at the Tony Elumelu Foundation, as the core of our work revolves around empowering young Africans,” said Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Africa’s leading philanthropic organisation. “We remain committed to doing this because we know that the future of Africa rests in the hands of young people, and we want to keep playing a key part in shaping Africa’s future. We are proud to be part of this historic transformation in the lives of 20 million Nigerian boys and girls. The possibility for growth is truly unlimited when a large percentage of young people are well prepared to fulfil their dreams.”

Launched by the UN Secretary-General at the 2018 UN General Assembly, Generation Unlimited is the world’s first global Public-Private-Youth Partnership Platform on a mission to skill and connect the world’s 1.8 billion young people to opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and social impact. Spearheaded by UNICEF, the partnership brings together global organisations and leaders, including Heads of State, CEOs, Heads of UN agencies, and civil society champions, with young people to co-create and deliver innovative solutions on a global scale.

