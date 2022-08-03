News

…delivers 16th housing project in three years

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday, opened a mini-housing scheme in a residential neighbourhood of Victoria Island, further raising the housing stock of the State. Channel Point Apart-ments are a composite housing project jointly developed by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and Brook Assets and Resources Limited, a private real estate developer.

The housing scheme, located in Sinari Daranijo Street, consists of twin blocks of 38-unit two-and three-bedroom flats on a land size of 2,832 square metres. The project makes it the 16th housing project completed and commissioned in the last three years by the Sanwo-Olu administration. The governor said the new milestone showed the result of collaboration between government and the private sector, noting that his administration’s drive to provide affordable and decent housing for the residents through public-private collaboration had yielded positive outcomes.

Sanwo-Olu said the urban renewal agenda of the State Government remained on course, adding that the overall goal of provision of modern housing and infrastructure was to ensure that the State sustained its growth and the megacity status.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nat’l Chair: Musa visits Goje, affirms APC‘ll be stronger after convention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Frontline aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Gombe State and lawmaker representing Gombe Central, Senator MohammadDanjumaGojeathis Asokoro residence. The meeting is in continuation of Musa’s outreach and consultations with leaders within the APC […]
News

Highly anticipated original daily drama ISONO premieres

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

…Set to premiere on BET Africa   After months of suspense, BET Africa (DStv channel 129) is thrilled to premiere the highly anticipated original daily drama ISONO. BET Africa continues to do what it’s celebrated for as a black entertainment platform; amplifying and educating global audiences about the richness and nuances of black culture.   […]
News

Gunmen attack Okomu oil to avenge arrest of 2 suspects –PRO

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Gunmen on Thursday attacked Okomu Oil Palm Company in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, a day after two suspects were paraded by the State Police Command over their involvement in the February 1 attack, which left two work-ers dead, and burned down 90 hectares of the rubber and three excavators. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica