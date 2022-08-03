…delivers 16th housing project in three years

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday, opened a mini-housing scheme in a residential neighbourhood of Victoria Island, further raising the housing stock of the State. Channel Point Apart-ments are a composite housing project jointly developed by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and Brook Assets and Resources Limited, a private real estate developer.

The housing scheme, located in Sinari Daranijo Street, consists of twin blocks of 38-unit two-and three-bedroom flats on a land size of 2,832 square metres. The project makes it the 16th housing project completed and commissioned in the last three years by the Sanwo-Olu administration. The governor said the new milestone showed the result of collaboration between government and the private sector, noting that his administration’s drive to provide affordable and decent housing for the residents through public-private collaboration had yielded positive outcomes.

Sanwo-Olu said the urban renewal agenda of the State Government remained on course, adding that the overall goal of provision of modern housing and infrastructure was to ensure that the State sustained its growth and the megacity status.

