Dell Africa Forum to showcase transformative technologies

Dell Technologies has reinforced its commitment to providing its customers with advanced technologies that drive business continuity and growth through its Emerging Africa Forum. The forum scheduled for October 6, is expected to bring together business leaders and industry experts, to share their insights on how technology can help shape the future success of businesses. The event will also serve as a platform for Dell Technologies to showcase its ground-breaking portfolio of enterprise and consumer solutions that accelerate the digital delivery of modern IT services that can differentiate a business, its products, and operations.

Commenting on the Forum, Vice President – Emerging Africa, Dell Technologies, Habib Mahakian, said: “Our primary focus is to help organizations accelerate socio-economic and business transformation initiatives with speed and purpose as we work together to power the innovation agenda of countries across Emerging Africa.

“The pandemic showed us the positive impact that digital technologies can have on accelerating growth so it’s important that organisations continue to develop their IT infrastructure to compete in a hyper-digital world.” In addition, as the future concept becomes a reality for organizations, employees demand the flexibility to work, collaborate and innovate anytime, anywhere, and in any way they want. By working closely with customers from sectors such as government, financial services, oil and gas, healthcare, and education, Dell Technologies works closely with customers across Emerging Africa to help them harness the power of technology to drive long-term business growth.

