Delta: 14-year-old girl detained as fire razes building

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Fire on Saturday gutted a storey building at number 17, Lolo Uronne Street, off Fear- God Street, in Oshimili South Local Government Area in Asaba, Delta State.

 

The inferno destroyed property said to worth millions of naira. The fire erupted about 9pm when a 14-year-old stepdaughter of one of the occupants, who just gained admission into the Junior Secondary School (JSS1) reportedly lit a candlestick and unknowingly left it beside a container filled with petrol, belonging to other tenants. Vital documents and undisclosed sums of money as well as their belongings were all consumed by the fire.

 

The timely response of men of the State Fire Service prevented the fire from extending to adjoining houses. The stepmother of the teenage girl, an expectant mother, and her two children stepped out of the building to see a neighbour when the fire broke out. Some of the occupants sustained burns and were receiving treatment in hospital.

 

The 14-year-old girl, who lit the candle was said to have been arrested and detained at the ‘B’ Divisional Police Headquarters in Asaba. Detectives allegedly drilled other occupants in a bid to get useful information on circumstances leading to the outbreak.

 

The parents and other affected occupants of the building have called on   state g ove r nment, the chairman of the local government area, and publics p i r i t e d individuals to come to their aid.

 

A victim, who refused to give her name, said “we are left with nothing to fall back on. Accommodation is expensive in Asaba. All the money we have got burnt in the fire. We need help, we are currently homeless.”

 

It was learnt that the landlord had raised a bill, demanding an immediate renovation of his property by the father of the detained girl. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the girl was in custody.

 

She said: “We have her in custody. The DPO refused the journalist who came for her bail. He said it must be her relation.

 

The stepmother refused. She said she was displeased about what happened because her things also got burnt. She is angry; she abandoned her here.” The PPRO said the command must have a relation to sign her bail bond to secure her release.

 

She added: “They have called their Pastor but he gave an excuse. Anytime he shows up, she will be released.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

