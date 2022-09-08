Delta: 2022 BECE re-sit exams to hold September 17

The 2022 re-sit examination for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Delta State will be held on Saturday, September 17. A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Augustine Oghoro, advised candidates who had not checked their BECE results, which had long been released, to do so in order for them to know if they were to register for the re-sit examination or not.

The statement further added that registration for the re-sit examination was still on-going in the various schools, and that it was important for candidates to check their results. According to the statement, some candidates were yet to check their BECE results, probably due to the fact that the results were released when schools were on holidays. The statement emphasised that re-sit candidates in both public and private schools are to pay a registration fee of N2,500 each. It added that candidates who ought to re-write the examination, but failed to register should have it in mind that they would repeat the class as there would be no extension of the registration.

