Delta 2022 begins with top athletes highlighting Festival

Adegoke returns for Edo State in Track and Field

The 21st edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) officially begins in Asaba, Delta State amidst pomp and pagentry with athletes getting ready to give their best for their various states in the next 10 days. Top on the list of the athletes coming are some of the stars of Nigeria at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK, competing in the colour of different states. For the host state, Delta, they will have in their rank discus women gold medallist in Birmingham, Chioma Onyekwere, same as the bronze medalist in same event, Obiageri Amaechi. Also competing is backto- back Sports Festival winner in men Shotput, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi with former champion, women Javelin, Kelechi Nwanaga, returning for the 2022 edition.

Team Oyo storm Asaba, with three of the athletes that won medals in Birmingham. Rafiat Lawals who won gold at the Games said she is looking forward to winning gold for her state alongside her other colleagues who also won medals in UK. Speaking with our correspondent, Lawal, who is looking forward to defending her Women’s 59kg gold she won at the last Festival in Benin, Edo State, said her target is another gold. “Iamnotreadytorelinquish my title in Asaba,” she said. “I have been training hard for the Festival since we returned from the Commonwealth Games and I am ready to do what I know how to do best

. “I am fit without any injury and with the best of mind at the moment. I won three gold medals in Benin and I am going there to retain my title.” Also on the team are two other medal winners from Birmingham, Mary Osijo and Taiwo Liadi, as the state looks forward to achieving an appreciable position on the log. Meanwhile, Enoch Adegoke, will return to compete with Team Edo after suffering an injury at the last Olympic Games.

