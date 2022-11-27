Sports

DELTA 2022: Edo will fight for every medal, says Alli

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, on Friday said the state is not going to Delta State, the host state of the 2022 National Sports Festival, to make up the number but to fight for all medals at stake and make the podium appearances in all.

In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, Alli’s Media Advisor, the Executive Chairman with the backing of the Edo State Government, has ensured that the state is not just

The Heartbeat of the Nation but also Nigeria’s New Sports Destination said the only way to reward the Edo State Government for it unalloyed to the State Sports Commission is to return from Delta State with a basket full of medals in December.

“His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki and his amiable deputy His Excellency Philip Shaibu do just not see sports as an end in itself but as a mean to an end, and this includes but not limited to youth empowerment and engagement, boosting tourism and business in Edo State, encouraging a marriage between education and sports so that our children will shun anti-social behaviours and embrace education and other positives,” he said.

Alli said that apart from building state-of-the-art facilities that other states are emulating and purchasing world-class equipment.

 

Alli also revealed that the state government has invested heavily in the team that will represent Edo State at the NSF, “the only way we can reward the government and the good people of Edo State for all they have done for Sports is to fight for every medal at the festival and win it.

Alli added: “Our athletes, coaches and other class of officials are highly motivated and they are ready to do the state proud at the NSF.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Community Shield: Iheanacho penalty gives Foxes late win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho confidently despatched a late penalty as Leicester stunned Manchester City to claim the Community Shield at Wembley. The meeting of last season’s Premier League champions and FA Cup winners was absorbing in parts and looked to be heading for penalties, but Iheanacho struck from the spot into the top corner with […]
Sports

Ekong happy to captain Watford, sad with home loss

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

SuperEaglesdefender, William Troost-Ekong, has expressed his happiness leading his teammates out as captain in Watford home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.   The 28-year-old defender, who also captains the Super Eagles, was handed the armbandbyWatfordmanagerXisco Munozastheteamsuffereda2-0 defeat at Vicarage Road.   Despite suffering defeat in the game, Troost-Ekong has promised to do his […]
Sports

Okika, Omeruo win Luik Tennis League titles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Justina Aniefiok The 3rd edition of the annual Members League of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club ended on Saturday in glamour at the club premises in Lekki, Lagos.   After a highly thrilling and entertaining week-long tennis tournament that featured singles and doubles in both male and female categories, the finals witnessed a big […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica