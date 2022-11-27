DELTA 2022: Edo will fight for every medal, says Alli

The Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, on Friday said the state is not going to Delta State, the host state of the 2022 National Sports Festival, to make up the number but to fight for all medals at stake and make the podium appearances in all.

In a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, Alli’s Media Advisor, the Executive Chairman with the backing of the Edo State Government, has ensured that the state is not just

The Heartbeat of the Nation but also Nigeria’s New Sports Destination said the only way to reward the Edo State Government for it unalloyed to the State Sports Commission is to return from Delta State with a basket full of medals in December.

“His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki and his amiable deputy His Excellency Philip Shaibu do just not see sports as an end in itself but as a mean to an end, and this includes but not limited to youth empowerment and engagement, boosting tourism and business in Edo State, encouraging a marriage between education and sports so that our children will shun anti-social behaviours and embrace education and other positives,” he said.

Alli said that apart from building state-of-the-art facilities that other states are emulating and purchasing world-class equipment.

Alli also revealed that the state government has invested heavily in the team that will represent Edo State at the NSF, “the only way we can reward the government and the good people of Edo State for all they have done for Sports is to fight for every medal at the festival and win it.

Alli added: “Our athletes, coaches and other class of officials are highly motivated and they are ready to do the state proud at the NSF.”

