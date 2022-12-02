Sports

Delta 2022: Hunting of new talents should be our focus – Dare

Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare is full of excitement considering the level of preparedness of many States as far as this 21st National Sports Festival is concerned. According to the Minister, who spoke to the media men at the opening ceremony of the event: “My sight and focus is on the 10 days as I am looking for talents to deploy into the national teams for the next Olympics, France 2024.

“My immediate concern is searching for young talents to represent Nigeria at international competitions “I thank the Delta State Government for the adequate preparations made for the Festival because they did not have the entire 24 months to be ready rather they had 16 months. “A lot of credit should go to the government, which for me, is one of the highlights of the Games and also, all the participating states of the federation.” “We have five states that have registered their intention to host the next NSF, so, it will be interesting to see how the bidding process goes”

 

