Delta 2022: I’m happy with my performance – Onoja

Former junior table tennis international, Agnes Onoja, said she was happy with her performance at the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival in Asaba, despite not winning any medal.

The ping ponger competing in the colour of Ondo State said she was away from the table due to her education and the accident she had.

According to her, the dream of every athlete is to win medals during any competition, she however said she was happy with the progress she mad in Asaba.

“I know I am short of what was expected of me, because the dream is to win a medal, but I am happy with how far I have gone after what I have been through in the last months.

“It is not easy to leave the table for so long and still get as far as I did especially in the individual event. I threw up my Round-of-16 game despite leading 2-0, but I am grateful to God getting that far.

“With my performance here in Asaba, I am sure of returning to my best very soon and also start competing for honour.”

