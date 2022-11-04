Sports

Delta 2022: MOC in Asaba for technical meeting, facilities inspection

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the build-up to the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 continues, a joint technical meeting involving the Main Organising Committee, the Local Organising Committee and other stakeholders of the event will hold today (Friday) in Asaba. The Sports Festival will hold from November 28 to December 10. According to the secretary of the MOC, Peter Nelson, members will arrive in Asaba, Delta State capital, today (Thursday), while the inspection of facilities and the joint technical meeting will hold tomorrow (Friday). Departure is on Saturday.

“The inspection of facilities and the joint technical meeting is in line with the approval by the National Council on Sports,” Nelson said. “As you are aware, Joint Technical Meetings are convened to enable concerned stakeholders to discuss all technical issues related to the Festival, as well as inspect the venues and facilities earmarked for the Games. “Asamajorstakeholder, youareinvited to attend the meeting as scheduled. Please note that all expenses associated with your participation at the meeting shall be borne by your state,” the MOC secretary stated.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari performed the flag-off of the Torch of Unity Movement in Abuja last week to officially begin the countdown to Delta 2022. Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, had earlier described the National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s Olympics, where the best and brightest athletes are selected for international competitions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Falconets trounce Senegal 4-1, show Eagles way to earn World Cup ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets on Saturday in Benin City earned a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after a comfortable 4-1 win over their counterparts from Senegal, for a 7-2 aggregate victory. First leg heroine, Flourish Sebastine was again the cynosure, scoring a brace, in the 8th and 19th minutes to denude the visitors […]
Sports

We must revive youth football – Uche Okechukwu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Uche Okechukwu, has revealed that the best way to revive the dwindling fortune of the country’s football will be to return to youth football which in the past has produced some great players like himself. The player populary called Gentle Giant during his playing days said the government should revive state leagues, including the […]
Sports

Women AFCON, CHAN draw hold in Morocco tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria is among the very few countries with all-encompassing interests as the draw ceremonies for this year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations and the qualification series for next year’s African Nations ChampionshipholdinMoroccotomorrow. The Mohamed VI Complex in the North African kingdom has been scheduled to host the glamour event, which will bundle the 12 teams […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica