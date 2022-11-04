Delta 2022: MOC in Asaba for technical meeting, facilities inspection

As the build-up to the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 continues, a joint technical meeting involving the Main Organising Committee, the Local Organising Committee and other stakeholders of the event will hold today (Friday) in Asaba. The Sports Festival will hold from November 28 to December 10. According to the secretary of the MOC, Peter Nelson, members will arrive in Asaba, Delta State capital, today (Thursday), while the inspection of facilities and the joint technical meeting will hold tomorrow (Friday). Departure is on Saturday.

“The inspection of facilities and the joint technical meeting is in line with the approval by the National Council on Sports,” Nelson said. “As you are aware, Joint Technical Meetings are convened to enable concerned stakeholders to discuss all technical issues related to the Festival, as well as inspect the venues and facilities earmarked for the Games. “Asamajorstakeholder, youareinvited to attend the meeting as scheduled. Please note that all expenses associated with your participation at the meeting shall be borne by your state,” the MOC secretary stated.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari performed the flag-off of the Torch of Unity Movement in Abuja last week to officially begin the countdown to Delta 2022. Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, had earlier described the National Sports Festival as Nigeria’s Olympics, where the best and brightest athletes are selected for international competitions.

