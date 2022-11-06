Sports

Delta 2022: National Sports Festival holds as scheduled

Charles Ogundiya

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, declared on Friday that the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 will go ahead as scheduled. A joint technical meeting involving the Main Organising Committee (MOC), the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and other stakeholders of the event took place on Friday in Asaba after the inspection of facilities.

The Sports Festival will hold from November 28 to December 10. Speaking with journalists after the inspection of facilities, Dare said he was highly impressed with the level of work done by the various contractors.

“The last time I came here, there were no foundation, but I can say that virtually all the facilities are about 80 percent ready. I am really impressed. This shows the level of seriousness the government and people of Delta State attach to the National Sports Festival,” Dare stated.

Apart from the re-laying of the tartan track at that Stephen Keshi Stadium, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is putting in place two brand new indoor sports halls for the Games, just as the old indoor hall is being renovated.

A brand new swimming pool is also being built within the stadium complex, just as hostel facilities are being built for the National Sports Festival.

 

Sports

Henry Onyekuru: I took a risk moving to Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru admits signing for Everton was something of a risk but insists he has no regrets about the move as he looks for a move away from his current club AS Monaco in France. The 23-year-old joined the English Premier League side in 2017 but failed to make a competitive appearance for […]
Sports

Chelsea appoint Potter as new manager

Posted on Author Reporter

    Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. Potter has left fellow Premier League club Brighton to take up the role and has signed a five-year deal with the Blues, reports the BBC. The 47-year-old said he was “incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea”. Potter’s […]
Sports

Runsewe dangles 500 free tickets before fans

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, is dolling-out 500 free tickets for the first 500 football fans to come to the stadium to watch the match free at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.   He added that those that will come to the stadium wearing […]

