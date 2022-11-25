Delta 2022 National Sports Festival not postponed, says LOC

New tartan track, indoor halls ready

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Delta 2022 National Sports Festival has said that the Games will hold as scheduled. The LOC statement came yesterday amid insinuations about a possible shift in date for the 21st NSF, insisting the November 28 – December 10 date remains sacrosanct.

“The festival will hold as planned,” Co-chairman of the LOC, Chief Tonobok Okowa, assured yesterday. Okowa, who is the Chairman of Delta Sports Commission and President Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) said that preparations for the Games, which is Nigeria’s version of the Olympic Games are on course with contractors handling the various projects working round the clock to put finishing touches to “The swimming pool is ready, and the purpose indoor sports hall will be handed over to us on Saturday.

The tartan track, which is the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa will equally be handed over to us on Saturday. Those handling the last phase of the tartan track are working in two shift, and the marking will be completed on Friday (today),” Okowa stated. Also speaking yesterday, the Adviser to the LOC, Chief Solomon Ogba, explained that the arrival of athletes and officials is on November 28 and November 29, while the opening ceremony will hold on November 30.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...