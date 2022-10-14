Delta 2022: Nigeria invites Ghana, Cameroon, Guinea, three others to sports festival

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has confirmed that some international teams have been invited to participate in the forthcoming National Sports Festival(NSF), Delta 2022. Speaking on a Radio Nigeria network programme , Have Your Say, in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said invitations had been extended to Ghana, Cameroon, Cote’d’Ivoire, Guinea, Benin Republic and Sierra Leone to present teams that will be part of the games. “The National Sports Festival, Delta 2022 is our own Olympics. We want to make it an African show so we are adding some international flavours to it with the participation of teams from at least four West African countries. We are hoping to have about sixteen to eighteen thousand athletes in Delta State,” the Minister said. The National Sports Festival is scheduled to hold between November 28 – December 10, 2022 in Asaba, Delta State.

