Delta 2022: Nigeria invites Ghana, Cameroon, Guinea, three others to sports festival

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has confirmed that some international teams have been invited to participate in the forthcoming National Sports Festival(NSF), Delta 2022. Speaking on a Radio Nigeria network programme , Have Your Say, in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said invitations had been extended to Ghana, Cameroon, Cote’d’Ivoire, Guinea, Benin Republic and Sierra Leone to present teams that will be part of the games. “The National Sports Festival, Delta 2022 is our own Olympics. We want to make it an African show so we are adding some international flavours to it with the participation of teams from at least four West African countries. We are hoping to have about sixteen to eighteen thousand athletes in Delta State,” the Minister said. The National Sports Festival is scheduled to hold between November 28 – December 10, 2022 in Asaba, Delta State.

 

Sports

Bilateral Relations: Spain, Nigeria sign MoU on Sports Cooperation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Kingdom of Spain and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development of Nigeria on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)to promote relationships, cooperation and collaboration in the areas of sports. The MoU formed part of the bilateral agreements reached by the […]
Sports

‘Man Utd targets were clear & Solskjaer lacked support’

Posted on Author Reporter

*Scholes questions Red Devils’ recruitment   Manchester United did not give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the support he needed during the summer transfer window, says Paul Scholes, with it “quite clear” who the Norwegian wanted to snap up. The Red Devils did see a late flurry of activity deliver a number of fresh faces to Old Trafford. […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Lewandowski backed for Ballon d’Or ahead of Bayer clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann backed Polish poacher Robert Lewandowski to win this year’s Ballon d’Or as the Bundesliga leaders prepare for a top-of-the-table clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. “Robert deserves to win it, because in my view he has been more unbelievably consistent than any other player,” said Nagelsmann of his star […]

