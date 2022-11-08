Sports

Delta 2022: Okpanam gets Africa’s best hockey pitch ahead sports festival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Equipment to install one of Africa’s best hockey pitches has arrived in Okpanam, Delta State, as the state government continues its bid to stage the best ever National Sports Festival.

The 21st National Sports Festival, tagged Delta 2022, will run from November 28 to December 10. Okpanam, an Anioma town located in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, hosted the Hilltop Breakers Hockey tournament for several years.

The tournament, which was solely sponsored then by former national hockey player, Patrick Ukah, produced large number of players for the country. Ukah is the current Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the LOC for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival.

With the state set to host the 21st National Sports Festival, Okpanam is picked as venue of the hockey events. A member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said on Monday that facilities for the hockey pitch were received yesterday morning.

“The facilities for the hockey pitch in Okpanam actually arrived this morning (yesterday), and the installation will commence immediately. I am sure players who participated in the Hilltop Breakers Hockey tournament at Okpanam some years ago won’t recognize the venue again. “The facility at Okpanam is now one of the best in Africa.

The arena has a complete new stand for both the VIP and spectators, changing rooms for players and floodlight for games to be played at night. Construction of hostel accommodation for athletes is also going on within the town,” the LOC official stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Basketball: 2021 Men’s Premier League to dunk-off in Akure

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The 2021 edition of the Men’s Premier Basketball League will dunk off today in Akure, the Ondo State capital and Abuja respectively. The Nigeria Basketball Federation has also dismissed rumours over a purported postponement of the kick-off of the season. Therefore, the federation said 22 teams will commence the race for the sole ticket for […]
Sports

Nigeria at 60: FG to celebrate sports icons

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has listed 60 Nigeria’s most outstanding sports to be celebrated at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja as part of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations. The minister said that the Federal government will use the occasion of the 60 years of the country’s independence to honour sports […]
Sports

Egypt, others no threat to Eagles’ AFCON ambition

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Sam Sodje believes Super Eagles is a top candidate for the trophy at the next African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Cameroon next January. The Nigerian team has been drawn in Group D AFCON alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea Bissau and Sodje believes that the Eagles should not have a problem navigating […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica