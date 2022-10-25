Delta 2022: Para-sports return to festival

Para sports athletes can heave a sigh of relief after the Federal Government rescinded its decision of removing over 80 percent of paralympic sports from the 2022 National Sports Festival scheduled to take place in Asaba, Delta State later in the year.

Sequel to the virtual meeting of the National Council on Sports held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, in consultation with stakeholders relisted para sports including athletics, table tennis, powerlifting, and deaf sports of (athletics and table-tennis). “However, the ministry wishes to state that their events will be limited to where Nigeria has competitive advantages,” a statement from the ministry read.

“This decision was taken in the overall interest of Sports Development in Nigeria, as the National Sports Festival has become the flagship games for the discovery, grooming, and empowerment of our youth athletes.”

The Ministry also condemned the behaviour of some, “misguided athletes who engaged in unwarranted acts of protests and blackmail without recourse to due process.

“These actions which led to the disturbance of public peace and the good image of Sportsmen and women, especially with the recent public acceptance of the superlative performance of Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is a breach of our Sports Ethical Code.”

