Delta 2022: Ukah promises scintillating closing ceremony

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival, Patrick Ukah, has assured that the closing ceremony of the games will be highly entertaining come Saturday December 10. Ukah stated that the host had a good team on the ground that had been preparing for the ceremony for a long time.

He noted that the target was to stage a world-class ceremony which would be enjoyed by all participants and lovers of sports worldwide. Ukah, who is also the Secretary to the Delta State Government said: “We started preparation for the closing ceremony just same time with the opening and we are happy the opening was a huge success.

“The closing is more significant to us because we want people to go back to their respective states with good memories of the display at the closing ceremony. “We have school children preparing for another round of amazing calisthenics display just as they did at the opening while some notable artistes will also perform to thrill the audience.” At the Opening Ceremony, Ruger, Bella Shmurda and Harrysong were the artistes who entertained the crowd at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba. On Saturday, it will be the turn of Zoro, Erigga and Zlatan to thrill the audience at the same magnificent sporting arena in Asaba. “We are very proud that the games are going on well and our target is to end it well with the closing ceremony. So much work has been put in for this event to run smoothly and we intend to put icing on the cake on Saturday with the closing display,”Ukah added.

 

