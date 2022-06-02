Delta 2023: 37-year-old clinches ZLP governorship ticket

A 37-year-old businessman, Mr. Emmanuel Okoh, has clinched the governorship ticket of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Delta State. A total of 75 delegates from the 25 local government areas of the state elected him during the primary election of the party in Asaba, the state capital yesterday.

The candidate hails from IkaNorth-EastLocalGovernment Area of the state with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He would be contesting with the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege and others, in the state. Chairman of the threeman committee, Emeka Nkwoala, monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and Nigeria Security and CivilDefenceCorps(NSCDC), said the aspirant was unopposed as delegates affirmed his candidature with an overwhelming voice vote.

