News

Delta 2023: 37-year-old clinches ZLP governorship ticket

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

A 37-year-old businessman, Mr. Emmanuel Okoh, has clinched the governorship ticket of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Delta State. A total of 75 delegates from the 25 local government areas of the state elected him during the primary election of the party in Asaba, the state capital yesterday.

The candidate hails from IkaNorth-EastLocalGovernment Area of the state with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. He would be contesting with the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege and others, in the state. Chairman of the threeman committee, Emeka Nkwoala, monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and Nigeria Security and CivilDefenceCorps(NSCDC), said the aspirant was unopposed as delegates affirmed his candidature with an overwhelming voice vote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Call off strike, Emir of Gwandu tells ASUP

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Traditional Council of Chiefs Alhaji Eliyasu Bashar has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) to call-off their seven weeks nationwide industrial action as the country is broke. He made this appeal yesterday when he received members of the Union in his Palace in Birnin […]
News

World Bank spends over N900m on water system in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmad Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government and its Kebbi State counterpart in collaboration with World Bank has expended over N900 million to boost water supply and sanitation system in the state.   Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the General Manager State Water Board, Engineer Zaiyanu Shehu said the project was aimed at providing portable […]
News

Political will, right policies’ll end medical tourism – NARD

Posted on Author appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

…Vesting hospital management in the hands of administrators’ll reverse trend – Akintayo, ex-president PSN The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said the worrisome phenomenon of medical tourism would only become a thing of the past once the Federal Government exhibits the political will to revamp the nation’s health system, put the right policies […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica