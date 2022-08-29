News

Delta 2023: Appeal Court sets aside sack of Oborevwoi as PDP guber candidate 

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division Monday set aside the sack of Mr Sheriff Oborevwori as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

The three-man panel, led by Justice Peter Ige, set aside Oborevwori’s sack on the grounds that the lower court erred in law in reaching the conclusion that Oborevwori was not qualified to participate in the governorship election on account of forgery and perjury.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja had on July 7, sacked Oborevwori as the candidate of the PDP on grounds of alleged forgery of his academic certificates and perjury.

Justice Taiwo went ahead to order the PDP to submit the name of the person with the highest number of votes at the primary election of the PDP held on March 25.

Dissatisfied with the said judgement, Oborevwori had approached the appellate court for an order setting aside his sack on the grounds that the court erred in law in ordering his removal as the candidate of the PDP.

 

