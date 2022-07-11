Delta 2023: Gbagi, Edevbie, Manager in fresh succession twist

Dominic Adewole, ASABA One-time Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, and former Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, andChief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are in a battle of wits over fresh plot to succeed the governor next year. This is coming after the Federal High Court in Abuja disqualified the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori. While Gbagi told those that cared to listen that Okowa will hand over to him, Edevbie boasted that he will succeed the governor to modernise the state. Gbagi, who has defectedto the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to clinch the governorshipticketsaidOkowaknows that he would hand over to him. Edevbiesaidhisnamewill be on the ballot papers to win for PDP, instead of Oborevwori or any other contender. The senator, representing DeltaSouth, JamesManager, who has kept mum since he lost the governorship pri- mary election, lamented with renewed strength yesterday that PDP in the state was “drowning and dying gradually” with the dangerous twist its matter recently assumed. He said his best would havebeengoodtoremedythe situationfortheparty, butthe manipulative prowess of few desperate politicians, which characterised the primary election, would notallowhim. But the Director of Operations for David Edevbie Campaign Organisation, Julius Akpovoka, in Asaba, yesterday, opined that the twist has justified the claims of hisprincipaltosucceedthe governor next year. He said: “It was a grave risk for PDP in the state to have benched the best in Edevbie against the hi-politics surrounding 2023. It is disastrousof apolitical party to keep its best in an election with keen interest by opposition parties. “Edevbiemetalltheconditions needed to take over and overtake. The referee has not blown the whistle, they have started playing ball. Now that the table has turned, we should accept as loyal party members.” Hewarnedpartysupporters against dragging former governor, James Ibori and Okowa into the result of the primary election since all the votes came from delegates.
