Delta 2023: Group canvasses Urhobo governor

The President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, has said that the union will work with all interested groups in the tribe to ensure that an Urhono indigene emerges the Governor of Delta State in 2023.

The apex Urhobo sociocultural group gave the assurance in a statement issued and signed by Taiga, adding that the UPU will reach out to their neighbours in Delta South and Delta North to get their support and reciprocate their kind gesture in 2007 and 2015.

The statement reads in part: “The election to usher in a new governor to replace the incumbent is still two years away, but the undercurrents are already on. So, no need to play the ostrich. I urge all Urhobo sons and daughters to remain calm. “The UPU wants to assure the Urhobo nation that it will work with all interested groups to ensure that an Urhobo emerges governor of the state in 2023.

We shall reach out to our neighbours in Delta South and Delta North to get their support; they also need to reciprocate our kind gesture in 2007 and 2015. “As usual, the UPU remains non-partisan, but we shall watch the political space vigorously, especially the major political parties and the political engineering that will produce the governorship candidates.

We shall ensure that the wishes of the majority of our people come to fruition. Our people feel it is time for Delta Central to produce the next governor and the UPU is in support of their genuine wishes and will work towards achieving it.”

The UPU also called on the Federal Government to ban the grazing of cattle and herdsmen across the country in order to put an end to violent clashes between farmers and criminal herdsmen, just as it called for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police or risk plunging the country into anarchy.

