Delta 2023: I am your governor, Edejewhro tells delegates

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Delta State governorship hopeful, Sir Bright Onajefe Edejewhro, yesterday urged delegates to the PDP governorship primary not to be confused in voting him as the preferred candidate in the May 21 PDP gubernatorial primary. Edejewhro, who gave this charge during his visit to PDP ward 09 and10 delegates as part of his campaign for delegates ahead of the governorship primary, also noted that the governorship race is his Race of Destiny.’ Addressing PDP delegates of Ekpan ward 09 and 10; Edejewhro also thanked chiefs, youths, women and leaders of Ekpan for the show of solidarity during the visit.

He said: “I thank you all for your warm welcome as your true son. I rose from councillorship to leader of the legislative arm, chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council and then to commissioner in Delta State. “Ekpan is my ancestral home and my ward is ward 10. I have sought the face of God and he has said yes to my aspiration. I therefore urge delegates not to be confused on whom to vote for during the governorship primary because God has confirmed me as the next Governor of Delta State.

 

