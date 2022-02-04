News Top Stories

Delta 2023: Ibori meets Tompolo, relocates to Asaba over ‘anointed’ successor

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comments Off on Delta 2023: Ibori meets Tompolo, relocates to Asaba over ‘anointed’ successor

The former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has allegedly relocated from his Oghara home town to Asaba, the state capital, to lobby in the controversy surrounding the choice of his preferred candidate to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023. Ibori, who was said to have travelled to the creeks in continuation of the lobby to negotiate with ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, has been uncomfortable since Governor Okowa’s outburst on the zoning arrangement.

Ibori is believed to be the brains behind the ‘DC-23’, an acronym for Delta Central for 2023, was said to have prevailed on the financiers to narrow the 10 aspirants down on his preferred candidate. His choice, Olorogun David Edevbie, from Delta Central, who incurred enmity in Delta South Senatorial District for contesting the governorship position against the zoning arrangement in 2015 to scuttle the chance of Delta North, is getting it hot with aspirants from all the zones. But Ibori, whom he served in his cabinet as Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning and who also recommended him as a kitchen cabinet member in President Musa Yar’Adua’s administration, wants Okowa to accept him at all cost.

For fear of the unknown and speculations that the governor may shift power to the South to favour Sen. James Manager or his deputy, Chief Kingsley Otuaro, to start a fresh cycle of political zoning, Ibori had been disturbed and running helter-skelter to secure his hegemony over the state. He (Ibori) allegedly met with one of his support groups in Asaba yesterday where he urged them to sustain the tempo while he engages major stakeholders in the politics of the state. This came two weeks after the powers brokers, including him, Governor Okowa, his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, the former state chairman of the party, Chief Edwin Uzor, member representing Aniocha/Oshimili and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu and 15 others engaged in a deadlocked meeting over the issue.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reality TV show, I Am LAYCON, premieres on DStv and GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mu l t i C h o i c e Nigeria has a n n o u n c e d that the Showmax firstever Nigerian original series, ‘I Am LAYCON,’ is coming to its DStv and GOtv platforms from the 22nd of May, 2021. I Am LAYCON follows the life of Big Brother Naija […]
News

Ebonyi PDP crisis: Court sacks Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State yesterday sacked Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Chief Fred Udeogu. The court described the committee as illegal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognize the Caretaker Committee constituted by the national leadership of the PDP to pilot […]
News Top Stories

Customs shifts overtime cargo transfer on NPA

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that the transfer of overtime cargoes from the seaport to government warehouse in Ikorodu is the responsibility of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). It was learnt that overtime containers across the nation’s ports had taken up space meant for new imports at various terminals.   Cargoes are classified […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica