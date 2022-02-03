Metro & Crime

Delta 2023: Ibori meets Tompolo, relocates to Asaba over ‘anointed’ successor

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comments Off on Delta 2023: Ibori meets Tompolo, relocates to Asaba over ‘anointed’ successor

The former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has allegedly relocated from his Oghara home town to Asaba, the state capital, to lobby in the controversy surrounding the choice of his preferred candidate to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

Ibori, who was said to have travelled to the creeks in continuation of the lobby to negotiate with ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, has been uncomfortable since Governor Okowa’s outburst on the zoning arrangement.

Ibori is believed to be the brains behind the ‘DC-23’, an acronym for Delta Central for 2023, was said to have prevailed on the financiers to narrow the 10 aspirants down on his preferred candidate.

His choice, Olorogun David Edevbie, from Delta Central, who incurred enmity in Delta South Senatorial District for contesting the governorship position against the zoning arrangement in 2015 to scuttle the chance of Delta North, is getting it hot with aspirants from all the zones.

But Ibori, whom he served in his cabinet as Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning and who also recommended him as a kitchen cabinet member in President Musa Yar’Adua’s administration, wants Okowa to accept him at all cost.

For fear of the unknown and speculations that the governor may shift power to the South to favour Sen. James Manager or his deputy, Chief Kingsley Otuaro, to start a fresh cycle of political zoning, Ibori had been disturbed and running helter-skelter to secure his hegemony over the state.

He (Ibori) allegedly met with one of his support groups in Asaba Thursday where he urged them to sustain the tempo while he engages major stakeholders in the politics of the state.

This came two weeks after the powers brokers, including him, Governor Okowa, his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, the former state chairman of the party, Chief Edwin Uzor, member representing Aniocha/Oshimili and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu and 15 others engaged in a deadlocked meeting over the issue.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dispute over legal representation stalls hearing of HealthPlus Founder’s suit 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Hearing of a suit filed before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the Founder of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George, to challenge her removal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the pharmaceutical company was on Monday stalled owing to dispute over legal representation for one of the respondents. The respondents […]
Metro & Crime

3 Celestial Church clerics charged for alleged rape, abuse of corpses

Posted on Author John Chikezie

…as auto-mechanic bags life imprisonment for defiling 10-year-old girl Three clerics of the Celestial Church of Christ Gospel Mission were on Wednesday re-arraigned at an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Lagos over accusations of rape and abuse of corpses of their congregants. The trio: Jacob Farinmade, Abraham Olujobi and Olatunde Taiwo, were charged […]
Metro & Crime

Another 300-level UNILORIN student convicted for lottery scam

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A high court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital has convicted a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin, Udoh Sunday Okon, for offences bordering on Facebook lottery scam. Prosecuted by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Udoh was alleged to have defrauded an America National, Kimberly, of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica