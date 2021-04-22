News

Delta 2023: ‘I’ll consolidate on Okowa’s achievements if…’

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

A governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections in Delta State, Abel Ogheneovo Esievo has said that he would consolidate on the achievements of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa if elected the next governor of the state.

The governorship hopeful, who disclosed this in Asaba, the capital of Delta State in a statement yesterday, while addressing newsmen, hinted that his hope to contest the governorship election lies in God Almighty and the good people of Delta State. Esievo, however, recalled that he had received several calls and text messages, as well as read a series of publications from different groups and individuals asking him to indicate interest in the state’s governorship seat, but only said that he was waiting till this day to formally make his ambition public.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Looters invade Abuja NYSC camp, cart away mattresses, others  

Posted on Author Reporter

Some hoodlums on Tuesday morning broke into the Orientation Camp of the National Youth Corps (NYSC) in Kubwa, Abuja. The thugs armed with knives and other sharp objects blocked the road and ordered motorists to turn back. They were seen coming out of the premises with mattresses, plastic chairs and other items. Residents in the […]
News

Benue flags off workshop for food vendors on COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Preparatory to the opening of primary schools in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday flagged off a one-day workshop organised by the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) for food vendors on COVID-19 protocols to enable them acquire the necessary knowledge on the prevention of the spread of the disease.   Deputy Governor of the state […]
News

Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, is dead. He died in Kano on Thursday evening. One of his sons who confirmed his death  said Mohammed died at an Isolation Centre in Kano. He, however, said his father tested negative to COVID-19. It was learnt that his corpse would be received by the family for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica