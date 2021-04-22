Delta 2023: ‘I’ll consolidate on Okowa’s achievements if…’

A governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections in Delta State, Abel Ogheneovo Esievo has said that he would consolidate on the achievements of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa if elected the next governor of the state.

The governorship hopeful, who disclosed this in Asaba, the capital of Delta State in a statement yesterday, while addressing newsmen, hinted that his hope to contest the governorship election lies in God Almighty and the good people of Delta State. Esievo, however, recalled that he had received several calls and text messages, as well as read a series of publications from different groups and individuals asking him to indicate interest in the state’s governorship seat, but only said that he was waiting till this day to formally make his ambition public.

