Delta 2023: Monarch, Emerhor give Dafinone vote of Confidence

The Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, Orhue 1, Major-General Mujakperuo (Rtd), who is the Orojde of Okpe Kingdom and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, yesterday expressed confidence on Chief Ede Omueya Dafinone’s capacity to represent Delta Central Senatorial District at the Red Chamber.

The monarch had also described the All Progressive Congress senatorial aspirant, Chief Dafinone as a capable, experienced with Intimidating profiles to occupy the Delta Central Senatorial seat. The monarch made this statement when Chief Dafinone visited the Monarch and his council of Chiefs in palace at Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area to inform him of his interest to run for the Delta Central Senatorial District. Echoing similar statement, Leader and founding father of APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor said, Chief Dafinone has the strength, capacity and technicality to represent the Delta Central at the upper Chamber of the Nigeria National Assembly. Responding to the separate visits, Dafinone said he had visited the palace and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor to seek their prayers, blessings and advice in order for him to succeed as the senator to represent the people of Delta Central Senatorial District.

