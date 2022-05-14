News

Delta 2023: Monarch, Emerhor give Dafinone vote of Confidence

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

The Chairman of Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, Orhue 1, Major-General Mujakperuo (Rtd), who is the Orojde of Okpe Kingdom and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, yesterday expressed confidence on Chief Ede Omueya Dafinone’s capacity to represent Delta Central Senatorial District at the Red Chamber.

The monarch had also described the All Progressive Congress senatorial aspirant, Chief Dafinone as a capable, experienced with Intimidating profiles to occupy the Delta Central Senatorial seat. The monarch made this statement when Chief Dafinone visited the Monarch and his council of Chiefs in palace at Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area to inform him of his interest to run for the Delta Central Senatorial District. Echoing similar statement, Leader and founding father of APC in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor said, Chief Dafinone has the strength, capacity and technicality to represent the Delta Central at the upper Chamber of the Nigeria National Assembly. Responding to the separate visits, Dafinone said he had visited the palace and Olorogun O’tega Emerhor to seek their prayers, blessings and advice in order for him to succeed as the senator to represent the people of Delta Central Senatorial District.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NUT to Obaseki: Our strike not politically motivated

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Edo State has said that its recently suspended strike that lasted for 19 days was not politically motivated to derail the state government’s educational programmes. In a communiqué issued at the end of its enlarged state wing executive council meeting and signed by the state […]
News

La Liga: Vinicius, Benzema shine as Real thrash Valencia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid strike duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr both scored a brace to give the LaLiga leaders a 4-1 home win over Valencia on Saturday, putting them back on track after last weekend’s disappointing loss to Getafe. Benzema opened the scoring shortly before halftime from the penalty spot, his 300th goal in all […]
News

S’Korea to exempt auto chip buyers from COVID-19 quarantine, provide vaccines

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea said on Wednesday it will exempt business people working to secure supply of auto chips from two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirements and prioritise the vaccination of people key to auto chip procurement. The move comes as South Korea tries to limit the damage from a chip shortage that has plagued global automakers and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica